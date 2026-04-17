Renault divulgue 295 722 284 actions émises au 31 mars 2026

* Renault a publié au 31 mars 2026 un total de 295 722 284 actions émises. * Droits de vote totaux théoriques : 404 933 414. * Droits de vote exerçables : 399 977 200. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Renault SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604171145OMX_____CNEWS_EN_GNW1001176491_en) on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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