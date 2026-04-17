Qube Research & Technologies déclare une position courte nette sur Capital B

* Qube Research & Technologies détient une position courte nette de 1,27 % sur Capital B. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Capital B SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/52D5FFB1AE9EC327698FDE5C4570D27C11F4444F/37161
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