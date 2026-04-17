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JALENIA, linked to CEO Olivier Esteves, buys 3,3 million Euro of Abeo shares
information fournie par Reuters 17/04/2026 à 18:10

* Abeo announced JALENIA, a civil partnership linked to CEO Olivier Esteves, bought 390 076 Abeo shares at an aggregated price of EUR 8,45 on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Abeo SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/F81ECC4DDCD79C1BE961D1978690AF00EAF9A734

Valeurs associées

ABEO
7,700 EUR Euronext Paris -0,77%
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