Exiled Cambodian opposition figure refused boarding onto Paris-Bangkok flight

PARIS, 7 novembre (Reuters) - Cambodia's self-exiled opposition founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country, said he had been prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok, a Reuters witness said. Rainsy told Reuters Thai Airways had been requested to refuse his boarding and that he would not be deterred from trying again. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Facing arrest, Cambodia's Sam Rainsy will get home come what may ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)