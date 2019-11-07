Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Exiled Cambodian opposition figure refused boarding onto Paris-Bangkok flight
Reuters•07/11/2019 à 11:40
PARIS, 7 novembre (Reuters) - Cambodia's self-exiled opposition founder Sam Rainsy, who has vowed to return to his home country, said he had been prevented on Thursday from checking-in for a flight from Paris to Bangkok, a Reuters witness said. Rainsy told Reuters Thai Airways had been requested to refuse his boarding and that he would not be deterred from trying again. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Facing arrest, Cambodia's Sam Rainsy will get home come what may ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Lucien Libert; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.
Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer