Compagnie Lebon annonce 1 173 000 actions émises au 31 mars 2026

* Compagnie Lebon a arrêté au 31/03/2026 son capital à 1 173 000 actions. * Droits de vote théoriques ressortent à 2 124 449. * Droits de vote exerçables atteignent 2 076 357. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Compagnie Lebon SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604171200OMX_____CNEWS_FR_GNW1001176442_fr) on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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