ADLPartner annonce mise à disposition rapport financier annuel exercice 2025

* ADLPartner (Groupe DÉKUPLE) publie rapport financier annuel exercice 2025, déposé auprès Autorité des marchés financiers. * Document accessible sur https://www.dekuple.com, rubrique Investisseurs. * Prochain rendez-vous : chiffre d’affaires T1 2026 attendu 26 mai 2026, avant bourse. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. ADL Partner SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604171600OMX_____CNEWS_FR_GNW1001176517_fr) on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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