ZCCM : ZCCM-IH-HY 2026 Trading Statement-SENS-17.09.2026

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”) Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 22 September 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) hereby advises shareholders that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the half-year period ended 30 June 2026 is expected to be approximately 89% higher than that reported for the corresponding period ended 30 June 2025.

The expected improvement in earnings is primarily attributed to the significant turnaround in the contribution from equity-accounted investees of ZCCM-IH. Profit from equity-accounted investees amounted to ZMW 370.49 million (US$19.66 million) for the half-year period ended 30 June 2026, compared to a loss of ZMW 129.43 million (US$4.74 million) for the corresponding period ended 30 June 2025.

As a result of the improved performance from equity-accounted investees, the Group's net loss narrowed to ZMW 89.86 million (US$4.77 million) for the half-year period ended 30 June 2026, compared to a net loss of ZMW 129.43 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

Shareholders are advised that the financial information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or audited by the external auditors of the Company.

The unaudited abridged financial results for the half-year period ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be published on the Securities Exchange News Service (“SENS”) and in the local press on or about 22 September 2026.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until the financial results are published.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia, on 22 September 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ISSUED: 22 September 2026