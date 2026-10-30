ZCCM : CIRCULAR TO ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDERS

CURRENT ARTICLE PROPOSED AMENDMENT EXPLANATION

Article 1.1 Definitions

No corresponding definitions for the additional terms listed opposite. Article 1.1 New definitions

Definitions are inserted for “Articles”, “Beneficial Owner”, “Business”, “Board”, “Chairperson”, “Company”, “Control”, “Corporation”, “Depositary”, “Electronic Facility”, “Electronic Means”, “Electronic Form”, “Extraordinary General Meeting”, “General Meeting”, “Hybrid Meeting”, “London Stock Exchange”, “Majority Shareholder Group Treasury Policy”, “Material Shareholder”, “Member”, “Ordinary Resolution”, “Person”, “Public Debt Management Act”, “Register”, “Register of Directors' Interests”, “Regulations”, “Share or Shares”, “Solvency Test”, “Special Resolution”, “State-Owned Enterprises Act” and “Ultimate Effective Control”. The additional definitions are required because those terms are used in the amended Articles.

The definitions relating to a Depositary, the London Stock Exchange, electronic communications and a Relevant System support the proposed depositary interest arrangement and electronic participation in meetings, while the statutory and governance definitions support the amendments made following the State-Owned Enterprises Act and the other applicable legislation.

Article 1.1 “Exchange”

“Exchange” means the securities exchange established and operated by the Lusaka Securities Exchange PLC; Article 1.1 “Exchange”

“Exchange” means the securities exchange established and operated by the Lusaka Securities Exchange PLC and the London Stock Exchange; The definition is extended to include the London Stock Exchange because the proposed depositary interest arrangement contemplates trading through depositary interests on that exchange, through the CREST system.

Article 1.1 “Operator”, “Participating Class” and “Relevant System”

“Operator” means the LuSE Central Share Depository Limited or such other Person as may for the time be approved by LuSE to run or operate the Relevant System;

“Participating Class” means a class of Shares title to which is permitted by the Operator to be transferred by means of a Relevant System, but shall not constitute a separate class of Shares for purposes of Article 2.1 of these Articles and the Act;

“Relevant System” means an electronic security clearing, settlement and custody facility, established and operated by the Operator which allows units of securities without written instruments to be transferred and endorsed pursuant to the CSD Rules, LuSE Listing Rules and the requirements of the Securities Act; Article 1.1 “Operator”, “Participating Security” and “Relevant System”

“Operator” means the LuSE Central Share Depository Limited or such other person as may be approved by the Board, and recognised or authorised under the Regulations, to operate a Relevant System for the holding, transfer, settlement or registration of Shares or interests in Shares under the Regulations;

“Participating Security” means a Security title to units of which are permitted by the Operator to be transferred by means of a Relevant System;

“Relevant System” means a computer-based system and procedures which enable title to units of a security to be evidenced and transferred without a written instrument pursuant to the Regulations; These definitions are broadened so that the Articles are not limited to the LuSE Central Shares Depository. They permit the holding, transfer, settlement and registration of Shares or interests in Shares through another recognised Relevant System.

Article 1.1 “Uncertificated Share”

“Uncertificated Share” means a Share of a class which is at the relevant time a Participating Class, title to which is recorded on the Register as being held in uncertificated form or dematerialized, and references in these Articles to a Share being held in uncertificated form shall be construed accordingly; Article 1.1 “Uncertificated Share”

“Uncertificated Share” means a Share of a class which is at the relevant time a Participating Security, title to which, or an interest in which is recorded on the Register as being held in uncertificated form or dematerialised in a Relevant system, or in respect of which an interest may be held, transferred or settled through a Relevant System and references in these Articles to a Share being held in uncertificated form shall be construed accordingly; The definition is broadened so that an interest in a Share may be held, transferred or settled through a Relevant System and is therefore not confined to the existing LuSE CSD arrangement.

Article 1.1 “Odd-Lot”

"Odd-Lot" means a holding of less than 100 Shares. Article 1.1 “Odd-Lot”

"Odd-Lot" means a total holding of 100 or fewer Shares, or a holding of more than 100 Shares where the cost of disposing of that holding equals or exceeds its value, as permitted under the LuSE Listing Rules; The definition has been amended to correspond with the definition of “Odd-Lot” in the LuSE Listing Rules. The amendment extends the definition to a holding of 100 Shares or fewer and, where permitted under the LuSE Listing Rules, to a larger holding where the cost of disposal equals or exceeds its value.

Article 1.1 “Majority Shareholder”

“Majority Shareholder” means Industrial Development Corporation Limited; Article 1.1 “Majority Shareholder”

“Majority Shareholder” means Industrial Development Corporation Limited or its successor in title, a holding company in terms of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, and holding Class “A” ordinary Shares in the Share Capital of the Company; The definition continues to identify Industrial Development Corporation Limited, its status as a holding company for purposes of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, and its holding of Class “A” Ordinary Shares.

Article 1.1 LuSE, SEC, Securities Act and CSD Rules

“CSD Rules” means the operational rules of the LuSE Central Shares Depository Limited (or such other Operator as from time to time, may be designated by the LuSE to operate the Relevant System) relating to the operation of the Relevant System as amended or replaced from time to time;

"LuSE” means the Lusaka Securities Exchange PLC, a Company incorporated in Zambia and licensed by the SEC to operate the Exchange under the Securities Act, No. 41 of 2016;

“LuSE Listing Rules” means the harmonised listing requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange PLC dated 17 September 2012 as amended from time to time;

“SEC” means the Securities Exchange Commission established under the Securities Act No.41 of 2016;

“Securities Act” means the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016; Article 1.1 Amended definitions

“CSD Rules” means the operational rules of the LuSE Central Shares Depository Limited (or such other operator as from time to time, may be designated by the LuSE to operate a Relevant System) relating to the operation of a Relevant System as amended or replaced from time to time;

"LuSE” means the Lusaka Securities Exchange PLC;

“LuSE Listing Rules” means the harmonised listing requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange PLC dated 17 September 2012 as amended or replaced from time to time;

“SEC” means the Securities and Exchange Commission established under the Securities Act;

“Securities Act” means the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 as amended from time to time; The definitions have been amended to use the current statutory name of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to include replacement or amended legislation and listing requirements.

Article 1.1 Definitions removed

“Government Director” "Government Director" means a Director appointed by GRZ pursuant to Article 16 hereof;

“Material Adverse Effect” "Material Adverse Effect" means a material adverse effect on the condition (financial or otherwise) of the Company or any of its assets (either individually or in the aggregate) which has or may have a material adverse effect on the Company's present or future ability to operate the Business;

“Official List” means the list of securities that have been admitted to trading which is maintained by the Exchange in accordance with the LuSE Listing Rules;

“USD” means United States Dollars Currency.

“USD” means the currency being the United States Dollars. Article 1.1 Definitions removed

The definitions of “Government Director”, “Material Adverse Effect”, “Official List” and “USD” are deleted. The definitions of “Government Director”, “Material Adverse Effect” and “Official List” have been deleted because those terms are obsolete and not used in the Articles.

Both existing “USD” definitions have been deleted; no definition of “USD” is retained in the amended Articles.

Article 1.2 Interpretation

Unless the context otherwise requires, an expression, if used in a provision of these Articles that deals with a matter dealt with by a particular provision of the Act, has the same meaning as in that provision of the Act but excluding any modification to or re-enactment of the Act in force at the date of adoption of these Articles. Article 1.2 Interpretation

Unless the context otherwise requires, an expression, if used in a provision of these Articles that deals with a matter dealt with by a particular provision of the Act, has the same meaning as in that provision of the Act but excluding any modification to or re-enactment of the Act not in force at the date of adoption of these Articles. The word “not” has been inserted to correct the interpretation provision.

No provisions for additional interpretation rules

No corresponding provisions. Articles 1.3 to 1.8 Interpretation

Articles 1.3 to 1.8 have been inserted to provide additional rules for the interpretation of the Articles. The new provisions clarify that a Special Resolution may be used where the Articles require an Ordinary Resolution; how references to Persons, legislation, gender and number are to be interpreted; that headings are included for convenience only and do not affect interpretation; and how capitalised terms used in the Articles are to be construed.

Article 2 Relationship between Company and Majority Shareholder

As a holding Company, the Majority Shareholder shall have oversight responsibility over the holding Company. Article 2 Relationship between Company and Majority Shareholder

The Company is a State-owned enterprise and subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The Majority Shareholder shall exercise oversight over the Company in accordance with Section 13 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, subject to the Act, these Articles, the LuSE Listing Rules and the Securities Act. For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this Article derogates from, or shall be construed to derogate from, the fiduciary and statutory duties owed by the Directors to the Company under the Act. The existing Articles were adopted before the State-Owned Enterprises Act came into force. Article 2 is therefore amended to reflect the statutory oversight role of the Majority Shareholder under Section 13 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act.

The amendment also makes clear that the Majority Shareholder's oversight is exercised subject to the Companies Act, the Articles, the LuSE Listing Rules and the Securities Act, and does not affect the statutory and fiduciary duties owed by the Directors to the Company.

Article 3.1 Authorised Share Capital

The authorised Share capital of the Company is ZMW 2,000,000 comprising 200,000,000.00 ordinary Shares with a par value of One Ngwee (ZMW 0.01) each. Article 3.1 Authorised Share Capital The authorised Share capital of the Company is ZMW 2,000,000 comprising 200,000,000.00 ordinary Shares with a par value of One Ngwee (ZMW 0.01) each and divided into Class “A” ordinary Shares and Class “B” Ordinary Shares. The authorized Share Capital of the Company shall consist only of Class ''A" Ordinary Shares and Class "B" Ordinary Shares. Save as specifically provided in these Articles the Class "A” Ordinary Shares and the Class "B" Ordinary Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects. The amendment has been made to expressly reflect the Company's existing Share structure by providing that the authorised Share capital comprises Class “A” Ordinary Shares and Class “B” Ordinary Shares, which rank pari passu in all respects, save as specifically provided in the Articles.

Article 3.2 Allotment of Shares The unissued Shares of the Company shall be at the disposal of the Company at a General Meeting by Ordinary Resolution, provided that the Company at a General Meeting may at the time of creation of any Shares or at any time thereafter resolve that all or any of such Shares shall be at the disposal of the Directors, in which event the Board may allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of them, to such Persons at such times and for such consideration, and upon such terms and conditions as the Directors may determine, but so that unless any particular transaction is specifically authorized by the Company in a General Meeting and has been approved by the Exchange, the Board shall not be empowered to issue or allot any such Shares to any Director or to any nominee of any Director save in so far as such Shares are issued or allotted to such Director or nominee as a Member on the same terms and conditions as have been simultaneously offered in respect of such issue or allotment to all Members of the Company in proportion to their existing holdings, provided further that in no event shall any Shares be issued at a discount. Article 3.2 Allotment of Shares The unissued Shares of the Company shall be at the disposal of the Company at a General Meeting by Ordinary Resolution, provided that the Company at a General Meeting may at the time of creation of any Shares or at any time thereafter resolve that all or any of such Shares shall be at the disposal of the Directors, in which event the Board may subject to any applicable pre-emption rights contained in these Articles, the Act, the LuSE Listing Rules, allot, grant options over or otherwise dispose of them, to such Persons at such times and for such consideration, and upon such terms and conditions as the Directors may determine, but so that unless any particular transaction is specifically authorized by the Company in a General Meeting the Board shall not be empowered to issue or allot any such Shares to any Director or to any nominee of any Director save in so far as such Shares are issued or allotted to such Director or nominee as a Member on the same terms and conditions as have been simultaneously offered in respect of such issue or allotment to all Members of the Company in proportion to their existing holdings, provided further that in no event shall any Shares be issued at a discount. In a General Meeting, the Members may determine whether new Shares may be issued by the Directors on such terms and conditions and with such rights, privileges or restrictions attached thereto as the Directors may determine. No new Class "A" Ordinary Shares or Class "B" Ordinary Shares shall be issued except in accordance with Article 3.2(4) hereof. The price and other terms of issue of the two classes of Shares shall be the same. The amendment makes clear that the Board cannot exercise its allotment powers without first observing any pre-emption rights applicable to the proposed issue. It also reinstates specific protection for the existing Class “A” and Class “B” Shareholding structure by requiring any new Shares of those classes to be issued in accordance with Article 3.2(4) and on the same price and other terms.

This is intended to protect the existing rights attaching to the two classes and reduce the risk of dilution through the issue of new Shares. The Members may also determine the terms, conditions, rights, privileges and restrictions attached to new Shares under Article 3.2(2).

Article 12 Pre-emption on issue of new Shares

(1) Subject to any resolution to the contrary, all unissued Shares shall, before issue, be offered to such persons as at the date of the offer are entitled to receive notices from the Company of General Meetings in proportion, as nearly as the circumstances allow, to the sum of the nominal values of the Shares already held by them.

The offer shall be made by notice specifying the number of Shares offered and delimiting a period within which the offer, if not accepted, will be deemed to be declined

After the expiration of that period or on being notified by the person to whom the offer is made that he declines to accept the Shares offered, the Directors may issue those Shares in such manner as they think most beneficial to the Company.

Where, by reason of the proportion that Shares proposed to be issued bear to Shares already held, some of the first-mentioned Shares cannot be offered in accordance with sub-regulation (1), the directors may issue the Shares that cannot be so offered in such manner as they think most beneficial to the company. Article 3.2 Pre-emption on issue of Class A and Class B Ordinary Shares All new Class "A" and Class "B" Ordinary Shares proposed to be issued shall before issue, be offered to the Members holding Shares of the same class as the Shares proposed to be issued in proportion to their respective holdings in that class at the date of the offer (but so that fractions of a new Share may be excluded), to maintain existing voting and other rights attaching to that class of Shares, under these Articles. The offer to Members shall remain open in accordance with the requirements of the LuSE Listing Rules. The existing pre-emption provision applies generally to the issue of unissued Shares. The amendment relocates the provision from Article 12 on Alteration of Share Capital to Article 3.2 on Allotment of Shares, where the provisions governing the issue of new Shares are contained.

The provision is also amended to deal expressly with the Company's Class “A” and Class “B” Ordinary Shares. Before any new Shares of either class are issued, they must first be offered to the existing Members of that class in proportion to their respective holdings. This preserves the existing voting and other rights attaching to each class and protects Members against dilution of their relative interests in that class. The period for which the offer remains open is to be determined in accordance with the LuSE Listing Rules.

Article 3.4(3)(a) to (c) Brokerage and commission

The Company may make payments by way of brokerage or commission on the issue of Shares;

Such payments may be made in cash, by the allotment of fully or partly paid Shares or partly by the payment of cash and partly by the allotment of fully or partly paid Shares; or

Such payments shall not exceed the rate of ten per cent (10%) of the price at which the Shares are issued or an amount equal to ten per cent (10%) of that price, as the case may be. Article 3.2 Brokerage and commission

The Company may make payments by way of brokerage or commission on the issue of Shares. Such payments may be made in cash, by the allotment of fully or partly paid Shares or partly by the payment of cash and partly by the allotment of fully or partly paid Shares. Such payments shall not exceed the rate of ten per cent (10%) of the price at which the Shares are issued or an amount equal to ten per cent (10%) of that price, as the case may be. The provision dealing with brokerage and commission payable on the issue of Shares has been moved from Article 3.4 on Variation of Class Rights to Article 3.2 on Allotment of Shares, as it is currently misplaced and relates to the terms on which Shares may be issued rather than to the variation of rights attaching to a class of Shares.

Article 3.4 Variation of Class Rights If at any time the Share capital is divided into different classes of Shares, the rights attached to any class (unless otherwise provided by the terms of issue of the Shares of that class) may, whether or not the Company is being wound-up, be varied with the consent in writing of the holders of three-quarters of the issued Shares of that class, or with the sanction of a Special Resolution passed at a separate General Meeting of the holders of the Shares of the class. The rights conferred upon the holders of the Shares of any class issued with preferred or other rights shall, unless otherwise expressly provided by the terms of issue of the Shares of that class, be varied by the creation or issue of further Shares ranking equally with the first-mentioned Shares- Article 3.4 Variation of Class Rights The rights attached to any class of Shares (unless otherwise provided by the terms of issue of the Shares of that class) may, whether or not the Company is being wound-up, only be varied with the consent in writing of the holders of three-quarters of the issued Shares of that class, or with the sanction of a Special Resolution passed at a separate General Meeting of the holders of the Shares of the class. The rights conferred upon the holders of the Shares of any class issued with preferred or other rights shall, unless otherwise expressly provided by the terms of issue of the Shares of that class, be varied by the creation or issue of further Shares ranking equally with the first-mentioned Shares. The amendment clarifies the procedure for varying the rights attaching to a class of Shares by expressly providing that those rights may only be varied with the prescribed consent of the holders of that class or by Special Resolution passed at a separate meeting of the class. It also clarifies the treatment of any further issue of Shares ranking equally with an existing class.

Articles 3.5 and 3.6 Share Certificates and Uncertificated Certificates

3.5 A person whose name is entered as a Member in the Register shall be entitled, without payment, to receive a certificate in respect of the Shares under the seal or signed by at least one Director and the Company Secretary. Such certificate shall specify the number and class of, in respect of which it is issued, and the amount or respective amounts paid up on it. 3.6 Subject to the LuSE Listing Rules and the Securities Act, Directors may permit title to Shares of any class to be evidenced otherwise than by certificate and title to Shares of such a class to be transferred by means of the Relevant System and may make arrangements for a class of Shares (if all Shares of that class are in all respects identical) to become a Participating Class. Title to Shares of a particular class may only be evidenced otherwise than by a certificate where that class of Shares is at the relevant time a Participating Class. The Directors may also, subject to compliance with the LuSE Listing Rules and the CSD Rules, determine at any time that title to any class of Shares may from a date specified by the Directors no longer be evidenced otherwise than by a certificate or that title to such a class shall cease to be transferred by means of any particular Relevant System. Articles 3.5 and 3.6 Certificated and Uncertificated Shares / Share Certificates

3.5.1 Notwithstanding anything contained in these Articles to the contrary, any Share may be issued, held, registered, transferred, converted or otherwise dealt with in certificated or uncertificated form. Any Share may be converted from certificated form to uncertificated form, or from uncertificated form to certificated form, in accordance with the Regulations and the rules, procedures and practices of the Operator of the Relevant System, using such transfer procedures, instructions or instruments as may be prescribed or permitted thereunder.

Articles 3.5.2 to 3.5.4 inserted provisions dealing with the Register, transfers, settlement and other dealings through a Relevant System.

3.6 On becoming a holder of Shares in certificated form, a person whose name is entered as a Member in the Register shall be entitled, without payment, to receive a certificate in respect of the Shares under the seal of the Company or signed by at least one Director and the Company Secretary. Such certificate shall specify the number and class of Shares, in respect of which it is issued, and the amount or respective amounts paid up on it. The amendments expand the existing provisions on certificated and uncertificated Shares so that Shares may be issued, held, registered, transferred, converted and otherwise dealt with in either form, in accordance with the applicable Regulations and the rules and procedures of the relevant Operator and Relevant System.

The amendments are required to support the proposed depositary interest arrangement, under which Shares may be held and settled through a system other than the LuSE CSD. They therefore broaden the existing provisions, which were drafted principally by reference to the LuSE CSD and its rules, so that they also apply to another recognised Operator or Relevant System.

The Share Certificates provisions are also amended to make clear that they apply only to Shares held in certificated form and not to Uncertificated Shares.

No separate provision Calls on Shares

The current Articles refer to calls in the forfeiture provisions but contain no separate Calls on Shares Article. Article 5 Calls on Shares

Inserted. The Directors may from time to time make calls upon the Members in respect of any money unpaid on the Shares of the Members (whether on account of the nominal value of the Shares or by way of premium) and not by the terms of issue of those Shares made payable at fixed times, except that no call shall be payable earlier than one (1) month from the date fixed for the payment of the last preceding call. Each Member shall upon receiving at least fourteen (14) days' notice specifying the time or times and place of payment, pay to the Company, at the time or times and place so specified the amount called on that Member's Shares. The Directors may revoke or postpone a call. A call shall be deemed to have been made at the time when the resolution of the Directors authorising the call was passed and may be required to be paid by instalments. The joint holders of a Share are jointly and severally liable to pay all calls in respect of the Share. If a sum called in respect of a Share is not paid before or on the day appointed for payment of the sum, the Person from whom the sum is due shall pay interest on the sum from the day appointed for payment of the sum to the time of actual payment at such rate not exceeding the Prescribed Rate of Interest as the Directors determine, but the Directors may waive payment of that interest wholly or in part. Any sum that, by the terms of issue of a Share, becomes payable on allotment or at a fixed date, whether on account of the nominal value of the Share or by way of premium, shall for the purpose of these Articles be deemed to be a call duly made and payable on the date on which, by the terms of issue, the sum becomes payable, and, in case of non-payment, all the relevant provisions of these Articles as to payment of interest and expenses, forfeiture or otherwise shall apply as if the sum had become payable by virtue of a call duly made and notified. The Directors may accept from a Member the whole or a part of the amount unpaid on a Share although no part of that amount has been called up. The Directors may authorize payment by the Company of interest upon the whole or any part of an amount so accepted, until the amount becomes payable, at a rate agreed upon between the Directors and the Member paying the sum subject to Article 5(10) below. For the purposes of Article 5(9) above, the rate of interest shall not be greater than: - if the Company has, by resolution fixed a rate, the rate so fixed; and in any other case, the Prescribed Rate of Interest. Neither the Company nor the Directors may make on the issue of Shares any differences between the holders of the same class of Share in the amount of any calls to be paid and in time of payment of such calls or in any other respect whatsoever. On the trial or hearing of any action for the recovery of any money due for any call, it shall be sufficient to prove that the name of the Member sued is entered in the Register as the holder, or one of the holders, of the Shares in respect of which such debt accrued, that the resolution of the Board making the call is duly recorded in the minute book of the Company or of the proceedings of the Directors and that notice of such call was duly given to the Member sued in pursuance of these Articles; and it shall not be necessary to prove the appointment of the Directors who made such call nor any other matters whatsoever, but the proof of the matters aforesaid shall be conclusive evidence of the debt. The new Article sets out the procedure for making and paying calls on Shares and the consequences of non-payment. The existing forfeiture provisions already contemplate that a Share may be forfeited where a Member fails to pay a call, but the Articles did not separately provide how a valid call is to be made as is best practice. Article 5 is therefore introduced to provide the underlying procedure for calls before the forfeiture provisions can apply.

Article 5 Forfeiture of Shares

No express provision permitting surrender of a Share which is liable to forfeiture. Article 6 Forfeiture of Shares The Board may accept the surrender of any Share liable to be forfeited, in such case, references in these Articles to forfeiture shall include surrender. The existing forfeiture provisions do not provide for the surrender of a Share which has become liable to forfeiture. The amendment allows the Board to accept the surrender of such a Share instead of proceeding with forfeiture and provides that references to forfeiture in the Articles include surrender. This reflects section 148 of the Companies Act, which provides for both forfeiture and surrender of Shares.

Article 6 Transfer of certificated Shares An instrument shall be executed by or on behalf of both the transferor and (in the case of a transfer of a Share which is not fully paid up) and by or on behalf of the transferee. All instruments of transfer, when registered, may be retained by the Company. Article 7 Transfer of certificated Shares An instrument of transfer shall be executed by or on behalf of both the transferor and the transferee. Under the existing Article, the transferee is required to execute the instrument of transfer only where the Share being transferred is not fully paid. The amendment removes that qualification and requires the instrument of transfer to be executed by or on behalf of both the transferor and the transferee in all cases. This makes the execution requirement clear and removes the ambiguity in the existing wording.

Article 6 Transfer of Uncertificated Shares Member may transfer all or part of the Shares which are in uncertificated form by means of a Relevant System in such manner provided for in the CSD Rules. No provision of these Articles shall apply in respect of an Uncertificated Share to the extent that it requires or contemplates the effecting of a transfer by an instrument in writing or the production of a certificate for the Share to be transferred. Article 7 Transfer of Uncertificated Shares A Member may transfer all or part of the Shares which are in uncertificated form by means of a Relevant System in such manner provided for in the Regulations. This Article shall not apply to any Uncertificated Shares to the extent that it is inconsistent with the Regulations, the operation of a Relevant System, or the holding, transfer, settlement, or registration of title to Shares in uncertificated form through a Relevant System. The existing Article provides for transfers of Uncertificated Shares through a Relevant System in accordance with the CSD Rules, which are directed to the LuSE CSD.

The amendment replaces that reference with the defined term “Regulations” and recognises the rules and procedures of the applicable Relevant System. This allows the Article to apply not only to transfers through the LuSE CSD, but also to transfers and settlement through another Relevant System used in connection with the proposed depositary interest arrangement.

Article 6 Refusal to register a transfer The Directors may refuse to register any transfer of a Share in certificated form unless- it is for a Share, not being fully paid up; it is for a Share upon which the Company has no lien; it is delivered at the Registered Office of the Company. The Directors may refuse to register a transfer of uncertificated Shares in any circumstances that are allowed or required by the LuSE Listing Rules or the CSD Rules. Article 7 Refusal to register a transfer The Directors may refuse to register any transfer of a Share in certificated form if- the Share is not fully paid ; the Company has a lien on the Share; or the instrument of transfer is not delivered at the Registered Office of the Company, accompanied by the certificate for the Shares to which it relates and such other evidence as the Directors may reasonably require to show the right of the transferor to make the transfer, The Directors may refuse to register a transfer of Uncertificated Shares in any circumstances that are allowed or required by the Regulations and the Relevant System. The existing wording setting out when the Directors may refuse to register a transfer of a certificated Share is incorrectly expressed. The amendment corrects the provision so that the Directors may refuse registration where the Share is not fully paid, the Company has a lien over the Share, or the required transfer documents and evidence of the transferor's right to transfer the Share have not been delivered to the Company.

The provision relating to Uncertificated Shares is also amended so that a transfer may be refused where this is permitted or required by the applicable Regulations or Relevant System, rather than being limited to the LuSE Listing Rules and CSD Rules.

No provision for execution of transfer for forfeited Shares or an unresponsive Odd-Lot Holder

No corresponding provision. Article 7 execution of transfer The Board may, for the purposes of the transfer of a forfeited Share or the Shares of an unresponsive Odd-lot Holder pursuant to Article 11, authorise a Person to execute the instrument of transfer relating to the Shares in question and may enter the name of the transferee in respect of the transferred Shares in the Register, notwithstanding the absence of any Share certificate being lodged in respect of the Shares and may issue a new certificate to the transferee. An instrument of transfer executed by that Person shall be as effective as if it had been executed by (as the case may be) the holder (if any) of, or the person entitled by transmission to, the Share. The new provision supports the transfer provisions applying to forfeited Shares and the amended Odd-Lot Offer procedure. It allows the Board to authorise another Person to execute the transfer documentation, register the transferee and, where necessary, issue a new Share certificate where the registered holder has not provided the documents required to complete the transfer.

In the case of an Odd-Lot Offer, this enables the Company to complete the transfer where an Odd-Lot Holder has not made an election within the period specified in the offer.

Article 6 Transmission provisions Transmission of Shares in the case of the death of a member, shall be transmitted to the survivor where the deceased was a joint holder, and the legal personal representatives of the deceased where the deceased was a sole holder, such persons shall be the only persons recognised by the Company as having any title to the Member's interest in the Shares, but this Article does not release the estate of a deceased joint holder from any liability in respect of a Share that had been jointly held by that Member with other persons. Subject to any written law relating to bankruptcy, a person becoming entitled to a Share in consequence of the death or bankruptcy of a Member may, upon such information being produced as is properly required by the Directors, elect either to be registered as a holder of the Share or to have some other person nominated by that person registered as the transferee of the Share. Where the person becoming entitled to the Shares elects to be registered, that person shall deliver or send to the company a notice in writing signed by that person stating that that person so elects. All the limitations, restrictions and provisions of these regulations relating to the right to transfer, and the registration of the transfer of Shares are applicable to any such notice or transfer as if the death or bankruptcy of the member had not occurred and the notice or transfer were a transfer signed by that Member. Where two or more persons are jointly entitled to any Share in consequence of the death of the registered holder, they shall, for the purposes of these regulations, be deemed to be joint holders of the Shares. Article 7 Transmission provisions

Deleted from the Transfer of Shares Article. The provisions dealing with transmission of Shares following death or bankruptcy are deleted from the Transfer of Shares Article because the same matters are already dealt with under the separate Transmission of Shares Article.

The amendment removes the duplication and ensures that transmission of Shares is dealt with in one Article

Article 9 Repurchase of Shares Any Shares repurchased may be cancelled or held by the Company. Article 10 Repurchase of Shares Any Shares repurchased may be cancelled or held by the Company in treasury. The amendment clarifies that Shares repurchased by the Company may either be cancelled or held by the Company in treasury.

The existing requirements for a repurchase, including approval by Special Resolution and the requirement for the Board to apply the Solvency Test, are retained.

The Solvency Test is also defined in Article 1 so that the same test applies whenever it is referred to in the Articles.

Article 10 Odd-Lot Offer The Company may, by way of an Ordinary Resolution, make an Odd-Lot Offer to repurchase Shares from holders of Odd-Lots in accordance with this Article. The purchase price per Share shall be as determined by the Board. Once a notice to undertake an Odd-Lot Offer has been made to the Members, the Odd-Lot Holder shall deliver a properly completed and executed acceptance form and Share Certificate (where applicable) to the Company or the Company's registered Broker on or before the expiration date of the Odd-Lot Offer notice.

… An Odd-Lot Holder shall be deemed to have forfeited their Shares to the Company where after an Odd-Lot Offer has been made by the Company, the Odd-Lot Holder does not respond either by acceptance or rejection within the stipulated period of the Odd-Lot Offer. … The Directors may be authorised to undertake the following: Determine the terms and conditions of the Odd-Lot Offer; and take all necessary steps to undertake the Odd-Lot Offer as may be permitted by Law. Article 11 Odd-Lot Offer Subject to an Ordinary Resolution, the Company may make an Odd-Lot Offer to holders of Odd-Lots for the repurchase of their Odd-Lots in accordance with this Article and the LuSE Listing Rules. The purchase price per Share and the terms of the Odd-lot Offer shall be determined by the Board, and the Board shall take all necessary steps to undertake the Odd-Lot Offer as may be permitted by the LuSE Listing Rules and the Act. … An Odd-Lot Holder shall be deemed to have accepted and agreed to sell its Odd-Lot to the Company if, following the Company's issuance of an Odd-Lot Offer, the Odd-Lot Holder fails to respond by either expressly accepting the offer or expressly electing to retain its Odd-Lot in accordance with the procedure and within the period stipulated under the terms of the Odd-Lot Offer. The unresponsive Odd-Lot Holder that does not expressly accept the offer or elect to retain its Odd-Lot shall upon completion of the repurchase, be entitled to receive the purchase consideration payable by the Company in respect of the sale of its Odd-Lot Holding in accordance with the terms of the Odd-Lot Offer. The Company shall be permitted to make such entries and take such steps as are required to complete the repurchase Any purchase consideration that remains unclaimed shall be held and dealt with by the Company in the same manner as unclaimed dividends in accordance with Article 39 of these Articles and Section 158 of the Securities Act. The existing Article provides that an Odd-Lot Holder who does not respond to an Odd-Lot Offer is deemed to have forfeited the Shares. That wording is replaced to reflect the procedure for Odd-Lot offers under the LuSE Listing Rules.

The LuSE Listing Rules require an Odd-Lot offer to give holders a two-way election, namely the choice either to retain their Odd-Lot or to sell it.

Where the Articles provide for a default disposal if the holder makes no election, that treatment is permitted only where the Articles make provision for it and the particular Odd-Lot Offer has been approved by Shareholders in General Meeting. The amended Article therefore provides for the holder to elect either to retain or sell the Odd-Lot as required by the LuSE Listing Rules, and where the holder makes no election within the period specified in the offer, treats the holder as having accepted the offer and agreed to sell the Odd-Lot to the Company.

Unlike the existing forfeiture provision, the amended Article also preserves the holder's right to receive the purchase consideration for the Shares. Any consideration which remains unclaimed is held for the holder and dealt with in the same manner as unclaimed dividends. The amendment therefore replaces the existing forfeiture wording with the procedure required for the proposed Odd-Lot Offer and provides for the Company to complete the repurchase where no election is received.

Article 11 Treasury Shares The Company may, by way of an Ordinary Resolution, make an Odd-Lot Offer to repurchase Shares from holders of Odd-Lots in accordance with this Article. The purchase price per Share shall be as determined by the Board. Article 12 Treasury Shares

The two provisions repeating the Odd-Lot Offer approval and pricing requirements are deleted. The existing Treasury Shares Article repeats the provisions dealing with approval and pricing of an Odd-Lot Offer. Those provisions are deleted because the Odd-Lot Offer is now dealt with separately under Article 11.

The amendment removes the duplication and leaves Article 12 to deal only with the treatment of Shares which have been repurchased and retained by the Company as treasury Shares. It also avoids any suggestion that the Treasury Shares provisions apply only to Shares acquired through an Odd-Lot Offer.

Article 12 Alteration of Share Capital

12.1 The Company may by resolution-- Article 13 Alteration of Share Capital

13.1 The Company may by Special Resolution-- The existing Article states that the Company may alter its Share Capital “by resolution” without specifying the type of resolution required. The amendment identifies the form of Shareholder resolution required for an alteration of Share Capital, rather than leaving the approval requirement unspecified.

The pre-emption provisions previously contained in this Article are also moved to Article 3.2 because they govern the issue and allotment of new Shares, rather than the alteration of the Company's Share Capital.

Article 13 General Meetings

13.1 A Director may, whenever he thinks, fit convene a general meeting. If no Director is present within Zambia, any two Members may convene a general meeting in the same manner, or as nearly as possible, as that in which such meetings may be convened by a Director. A general meeting shall be held in Zambia unless all the members entitled to vote at that meeting agree in writing to a meeting at a place outside Zambia. Article 14 General Meetings

14.1 Annual General Meeting

The Company shall in each calendar year hold an Annual General Meeting in addition to any other Meetings in that year, at such time (in accordance with the Act and the LuSE Listing Rules) as may be determined by the Directors.

14.2 Extraordinary General Meetings The Board may convene a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, whenever it thinks fit. If there are within Zambia insufficient Members of the Board to convene such a general meeting, any Director may call such a general meeting. A Director may, whenever he thinks fit, convene a general meeting. All general meetings other than Annual General Meetings shall be called Extraordinary General Meetings. A General Meeting may be convened on the requisition of two members in the same manner, or as nearly as possible, as that in which such meetings may be convened by a Director. At any General Meeting convened on a members' requisition no business shall be transacted except that stated by the requisition or proposed by the Board. A General Meeting shall be held in Zambia unless all the members entitled to vote at that meeting agree in writing to a meeting at a place outside Zambia. The amended Article states expressly that the Company must hold an Annual General Meeting each year, gives the Board the power to convene other General Meetings and preserves the Members' right to requisition a meeting. The requirement that a General Meeting be held in Zambia unless all Members entitled to vote agree otherwise is retained.

Article 13 Notice of General Meetings

13.2 A notice of a general meeting shall specify the place, the day and the hour of meeting and, except as provided by this articles shall state the general nature of the business to be transacted at the meeting. Article 14 Notice of General Meetings

14.3.1 A General Meeting shall be convened by such notice as may be required by the Act from time to time (which as at the date of these Articles requires 21 Clear Days in the case of an annual general meeting; 21 Clear Days in the case of a meeting at which a Special Resolution is proposed and 14 Clear Days in any other case and not more than 50 Clear Days before the meeting is to be held). Provided that a meeting of the Company shall be called by shorter notice if so agreed: 14.3.2 The notice of any General Meeting shall include such statements as are required by the Act and shall specify: The existing Article contains limited provisions on the convening of General Meetings. The amendment expands those provisions by dealing separately with Annual General Meetings and Extraordinary General Meetings and by setting out who may convene a meeting.

The general power to convene a General Meeting is placed with the Board, while the Members' right to requisition a meeting is retained. The existing requirement that a General Meeting be held in Zambia unless the Members entitled to vote agree otherwise is also retained.

No provision for Hybrid Meetings and proof of identity

No corresponding provision. Article 14 Hybrid Meetings and proof of identity



14.4 Physical Meeting and Hybrid Meeting In the absolute discretion of the Directors, the Company may hold a Physical Meeting or a Hybrid Meeting. Subject to the Act and these Articles, Directors may make whatever arrangements they consider fit to allow Members entitled to do so to attend and participate in any Hybrid Meeting or meeting held at a physical place. The Directors shall, in their discretion, determine the means of attendance and participation of Members at a Hybrid Meeting, including the means of Electronic Facility or facilities (and for the avoidance of doubt, the Directors shall be under no obligation to offer or provide such facility or facilities, whatever the circumstances). In determining whether Members are attending or participating in a Hybrid Meeting, it is immaterial where any of them are located or how they are able to communicate with each other. A Member is able to exercise the right to speak and be heard at a Hybrid Meeting when that Member is in a position to communicate during the meeting to all those attending the Meeting any information or opinions which that Person has on the business of the meeting. A Member is able to exercise the right to vote at a Hybrid Meeting when: that Member is able to vote, during the meeting (or, in the case of a poll, within the time period specified by the chair of the meeting) on resolutions put to the vote at the meeting; and That Member's vote can be taken into account in determining whether or not such resolutions are passed at the same time as the votes of all the other persons attending the Hybrid Meeting. Proof of Identification The Board may direct that any person wishing to attend any General Meeting held at a physical place should provide evidence of identity and submit to such searches or other security arrangements or restrictions (including restrictions in items of personal property to be taken into the meeting) as the Board shall consider appropriate in the circumstances. If a General Meeting is held as a Hybrid Meeting partly by means of an Electronic Facility or facilities pursuant to Article 14.4, the Board and the Chairperson may make any arrangement and impose any requirement or restriction that is: necessary to ensure the identification of those taking part by means of such Electronic Facility or facilities and the security of the electronic communication; and in its or the Chairperson's view, proportionate to those objectives. In this respect, the Board may authorise any voting application, system or facility for attendance and participation as it sees fit, including by Electronic Means. The Board shall be entitled in its absolute discretion to authorise one or more persons (including the Directors, the Company Secretary or the Chairperson) to refuse physical or electronic entry to, or eject (physically or electronically) from, any meeting any person who fails to provide such evidence of identity. The new provisions allow a General Meeting to be conducted partly at a physical place and partly through Electronic Means and set out how Members participating electronically are to exercise their rights to speak and vote. They also provide for verification of the identity of persons attending physically or electronically and for appropriate security measures where an Electronic Facility is used.

The amendments give practical effect to the Companies Act provisions permitting participation in meetings by Electronic Means and ensure that Members participating electronically can be identified and can participate and vote effectively. The related definitions of Electronic Facility, Electronic Means and Hybrid Meeting are inserted in Article 1.1.

14.2 For the purpose of determining whether a quorum is present, a person attending as a proxy, or as representing a body corporate or association that is a Member, shall be deemed to be a Member. For the purposes of these Articles, a quorum shall be- Three Members present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote shall be a quorum for all purposes but so that such quorum shall throughout the meeting include one or more persons being or representing the Majority Shareholder; and A holder or holders of “A” ordinary Shares and one or more persons being or representing a holder or holders of at least one-tenth of the then issued “B” Ordinary Shares. 14.3 If a quorum is not present within half an hour after the time appointed for the meeting- where the meeting was convened upon the requisition of Members, the meeting shall be dissolved; or in any other case : the meeting shall stand adjourned to such day, and at such time; place, as the Directors determine; or where no determination is made by the Directors, to the same day in the next week at the same time and place. Article 15 Quorum at General Meetings For the purpose of determining whether a quorum is present, a quorum shall consist of the Majority Shareholder together with one or more Members who are, or who represent, holders of at least ten per cent (10%) of the Class “B” Ordinary Shares. If a quorum is not present within half an hour after the time appointed for the meeting- where the meeting was convened upon the requisition of members, the meeting shall be dissolved; or in any other case: the meeting shall stand adjourned to such day, and at such time; place, as the Directors determine or where no determination is made by the Directors, to the same day in the next week at the same time and place; and If at such adjourned meeting a quorum is not present within half an hour after the time appointed for the meeting, the Members present shall be a quorum. The amendment removes the alternative three-Member quorum and retains the quorum based on the Majority Shareholder and holders of Class “B” Ordinary Shares. It also provides that the Members present at the adjourned meeting constitute the quorum if the prescribed quorum is still not present.

Article 14 Voting at General Meetings

14.6 At any general meeting, a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands unless a poll is (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands) demanded- by the Chairperson; by at least three Members present in person or by proxy; by a Member or Members present in person or by proxy and representing not less than one-tenth of the total voting rights of all the Members having the right to vote at the meeting; or by a Member or Members holding Shares in the Company conferring a right to vote at the meeting being Shares on which an aggregate sum has been paid up equal to not less than one-tenth of the total sum paid up on all the Shares conferring that right. The demand for a poll may be withdrawn.

14.7 If a poll is duly demanded, it shall be taken in such manner and (subject to sub-regulation (2)) either at once or after an interval or adjournment or otherwise as the Chairperson directs, and the result of the poll shall be the resolution of the meeting at which the poll was demanded. A poll demanded on the election of a Chairperson or on a question of adjournment shall be taken forthwith. Article 15 Voting at General Meetings

15.2 Method of Voting

A resolution put to the vote at a General Meeting held partly by means of Electronic Facility or facilities (Hybrid Meeting) shall be decided on a poll (including the use of ballot or voting papers or Electronic Means, or any combination thereof), which poll votes may be cast by such Electronic Means as the Board, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate for the purposes of the meeting. Any such poll shall be deemed to have been validly demanded at the time fixed for the holding of the meeting to which it relates. Subject thereto, at any General Meeting a resolution put to a vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands, unless (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands) a poll is duly demanded. Subject to the Act, a poll may be demanded on any question other than the election of the Chairperson or the adjournment of the meeting by: the Chairperson of the meeting; not less than three Members with the right to vote on the question, representing not less than five per cent of the total voting rights of all Members having the right to vote on the question, where there are more than eight Members present; or not less than one-third of the Members present with the right to vote on the question, where the Members present are eight or less. Unless a poll is duly demanded and the demand is not withdrawn, a declaration by the Chairperson of the meeting that a resolution has on a show of hands been carried, or carried unanimously or by a particular majority, or lost, or not carried by a particular majority, and an entry to that effect in the book containing the minutes of proceedings of the Company, shall be conclusive evidence of the fact, without proof of the number or proportion of the votes recorded in favour of or against such resolution. The voting provisions are expanded because the amended Articles permit participation in a General Meeting by Electronic Means. A resolution at a Hybrid Meeting is decided on a poll, and the Article states who may demand a poll and how a demand may be withdrawn.

Article 14 Proxies

14.14 An instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of the Member's attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the appointer is a body corporate, either under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. An instrument appointing a proxy may specify the manner in which the proxy is to vote in respect of a particular resolution and, where an instrument of proxy so provides the proxy shall not be entitled to vote in the resolution except as specified in the instrument. An instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to confer authority to demand or join in demanding a poll. A proxy need not be a member of the company. An instrument appointing a proxy shall not be treated as valid unless the instrument, and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which the instrument is signed or a notarial certified copy of that power or authority, is or are deposited, not less than forty-eight hours before the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument proposes to vote, or, in the case of a poll, not less than twenty-four hours before the time appointed for the taking of the poll, at the registered office of the company or at such other place in Zambia as is specified for that purpose in the notice convening the meeting. Article 16 Proxies The instrument appointing a proxy shall be in writing under the hand of the appointer or of his attorney duly authorized in writing, or if the appointer be a Corporation either under the common seal of that Corporation or under the hand of an officer authorized thereto by resolution of the Board of Directors of such Corporation. Subject to the Act and these Articles, the Directors may accept the appointment of a proxy received by Electronic Means. The Board may allow a proxy for a holder of any Shares in uncertificated form to be appointed by Electronic Means in the form of an uncertificated proxy instruction. The Board may determine what method is to be used to determine at what time the instruction or notification is treated as being received by the Company. The Board may treat any notification purporting or expressed to be sent on behalf of a holder of a Share in uncertificated form as sufficient evidence of the authority of the person sending the instruction to send it on behalf of that holder. For the purposes of this Article 16, an uncertificated proxy instruction is a properly authenticated electronic instruction, and/or other instruction or notification, if sent through a Relevant System to a participant in that system appointed to act for the Company, to facilitate the indirect holding and settlement of Uncertificated Shares through a Relevant System. The uncertificated proxy instruction may be in any form and subject to any terms and conditions that the Board deems appropriate, but always subject to the facilities and requirements of the Relevant System. The instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarial certified copy of such power or authority, shall: in the case of an appointment not in Electronic Form (including any such power of attorney or other authority) be deposited at the Office, or at such other place (within Zambia) as is specified in the notice convening the meeting or in any notice of any adjourned meeting or in any appointment of proxy sent out by the Company in relation to the meeting, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the person named in the appointment proposes to vote; or in the case of an appointment in Electronic Form (including any such power of attorney or other authority), where an address has been specified for the purpose of receiving documents or information in Electronic Form: in the notice convening the meeting; or in any instrument of proxy sent out by the Company in relation to the meeting; or in any invitation in Electronic Form to appoint a proxy issued by the Company in relation to the Meeting, be received at such address not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or adjourned Meeting at which the person named in the appointment proposes to vote. Instruments of proxy shall be headed with the name of the Company and shall be in the form or to the effect following or in such other form as the Board of Directors shall approve and the Board of Directors may, if it thinks fit, send out with the notice of meeting forms of instrument of proxy for use at the meeting. The Board may allow a proxy for a holder of any Shares in uncertificated form to be appointed by electronic communication in the form of an uncertificated proxy instruction. The existing proxy provisions are moved into a separate Article and expanded to permit proxy appointments and proxy instructions by Electronic Means, including through a Relevant System for Uncertificated Shares.

The existing time limits for lodging proxies are retained in the amended form.

No separate provision for Corporate Representatives

The current Articles refer to representatives of corporate Members for quorum purposes but contain no standalone provision governing their appointment. Article 17 Corporate Representatives

A corporation (whether or not a company within the meaning of the Act) which is a Member may, by resolution of its Directors or other governing body, authorise such person or persons as it thinks fit to act as its representative or representatives at any meeting of the Company or at any separate meeting of the holders of any class of Shares. A Director, the Secretary, or some person authorised for the purpose by the Secretary, may require any representative to produce a certified copy of the resolution so authorising him or such other evidence of his authority reasonably satisfactory to such Director, Secretary or other person before permitting him to exercise his powers. The new Article states how a corporate Member may appoint a representative and permits the Company to require evidence of that representative's authority.

Article 14 validity of proxy votes and objections to votes

14.13 An objection may be raised to the qualification of a voter only at the meeting or adjourned meetings at which the vote objected to is given or tendered. Any such objection shall be referred to the Chairperson of the meeting, whose decision shall be final. A vote not disallowed pursuant to such an objection shall be valid for all purposes. 14.16

A vote given in accordance with the terms of an instrument of proxy or of a power of attorney shall be valid notwithstanding the previous death of unsoundness of mind of the principal, the revocation of the instrument (or of the authority under which the instrument was executed) or of the power, or the transfer of the Share in respect of which the instrument or power is given, unless notice in writing of the death, unsoundness of mind, revocation or transfer has been received by the Company at the registered office before the commencement of the meeting or adjourned meeting at which the instrument is used or the power is exercised. Article 18 Validity of Votes by Proxies and Corporate Representatives A vote given by a proxy or by a corporate representative shall be valid for all purposes notwithstanding that the proxy or corporate representative has failed to vote in accordance with the instructions of the member by whom the proxy or corporate representative was appointed and the Company shall be under no obligation to check any vote so given is in accordance with any such instructions. Any objection to the qualification of any person voting at a general meeting or to the counting of, or failure to count, any vote must be made at the meeting or at the time any poll is taken (if not taken at the meeting or adjourned meeting) at which the vote objected to is tendered. Any objection made in due time shall be referred to the Chairperson whose decision shall be final and conclusive. If a vote is not disallowed by the Chairperson, it is valid for all purposes. The existing rules on the validity of proxy votes and objections to votes are moved into a separate Article and extended to corporate representatives. The amended Article also permits the Company to request evidence of a proxy's identity and the authority under which the proxy was appointed.

Article 15.1 and 15.2 Board composition The Board shall comprise of not more than Ten (10) Directors. Provided that the number of Directors shall at all times not be less than five (5) or such other minimum number as prescribed by the Act or the LuSE Listing Rules. The composition of the Board provided in (15.1), shall include the Chief Executive Officer. Article 19.1 and 19.2 Board composition The Board shall comprise of not more than Eleven (11) and shall at all times comprise an odd number of Directors. Provided that the number of Directors shall at all times not be less than five (5) or such other minimum number as prescribed by the Act or the LuSE Listing Rules. A majority of the Directors shall be independent non-executive Directors. The composition of the Board and the Directors appointed shall satisfy the requirements and criteria prescribed under the State-Owned Enterprises Act; The Chief Executive Officer shall be an ex-officio member of the Board in accordance with Article 28 and shall be counted as one of the eleven (11) Directors referred to in Article 19.1 The amendment is required to reflect the new requirements for the composition of boards of State-owned enterprises under Section 15 of the State-owned Enterprises Act. The existing Articles provide for a maximum of ten Directors. Section 15 of the State-owned Enterprises Act now requires the Board to consist of an odd number of Directors not exceeding eleven, with a majority being independent non-executive Directors, and requires the composition of the Board to satisfy the prescribed requirements relating to professional experience, qualifications, skills and gender representation. Article 19 is amended accordingly.

The Chief Executive Officer is also recognised as an ex officio member of the Board, reflecting section 18(3) of the State-owned Enterprises Act, under which the Chief Executive Officer participates on the Board without voting rights and is not entitled to a Board meeting fee or retainer.

Article 15.3 Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson

The Majority Shareholder shall at any time appoint the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Board and at any time to remove such appointee from office. Article 19.3 Chairperson and deputy Chairperson

The Majority Shareholder shall at any time appoint the Chairperson and deputy Chairperson of the Board who shall be an independent non-executive Director and at any time to remove such appointee from office. The Majority Shareholder's existing right to appoint and remove the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson is retained. The amendment requires the persons appointed to those positions to be independent non-executive Directors because Section 15(3) of the State-Owned Enterprises Act requires the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of a State-owned enterprise to be appointed from among the independent Directors.

Articles 15.4 to 15.6 Member appointment rights Subject to the Act, a Member shall, from time to time have the exclusive right to appoint, remove or replace, one Director for each whole ten per cent (10%) of the then issued Shares in nominal value which it then owns and subject always to the Member's exclusive rights referred to above. Despite paragraph (15.4), one Director to be appointed to the Board shall be reserved for the other Members that do not meet the Qualifying Threshold. For the purposes of this Article, each whole ten per cent (10%) Shareholding shall be referred to herein as the Qualifying Threshold. Articles 19.4 to 19.6 Member appointment rights Subject to the Act, the State-Owned Enterprises Act and any nomination policy adopted pursuant to the State-Owned Enterprises Act, a Member shall, from time to time have the exclusive right to appoint, remove or replace, one Director for each whole ten per cent (10%) of the then issued Shares in nominal value which it then owns. For the purposes of this Article, each whole ten per cent (10%) Shareholding shall be referred to herein as the Qualifying Threshold. Despite paragraph (19.4), one Director to be appointed to the Board shall be reserved for the other Members, collectively that do not meet the Qualifying Threshold. A Member holding less than ten per cent of the nominal value shall be entitled to aggregate his or its own holding of Shares with those Shares held by others to meet the Qualifying Threshold, provided that such aggregation shall be solely for the purpose of exercising the single Director appointment right reserved under this Article and shall not give rise to any additional appointment right if and whenever a Member or a group of Members who aggregated their Shares cease to own Shares equal to the Qualifying Threshold which gives rise to an entitlement to appoint a Director, or disposes of a number of Shares which leads it to drop below a Qualifying Threshold for the appointment of an additional Director, it shall procure the resignation and removal from the Board of the relevant Director(s) appointed by it by reference to the Qualifying Threshold. If there cease to be any Members entitled to exercise the appointment right reserved under this Article, the Director so appointed shall vacate office. The existing right of a Member to appoint, remove or replace one Director for each whole ten per cent (10%) of the issued Shares held by that Member is retained. Following the commencement of the State-owned Enterprises Act, however, the exercise of that right must operate within the statutory requirements governing the nomination, selection and composition of the Board. The amendment therefore makes the appointment rights subject to the State-owned Enterprises Act and the nomination policy adopted under that Act.

Sections 14 and 15 require a transparent, fair and competitive nomination and selection process and require persons appointed to the Board, and the Board as a whole, to satisfy the prescribed independence, qualification, skills, fit and proper and composition requirements.

Article 15.7 Term of office

The Directors shall hold office for a period of three years and shall be eligible for reappointment for two further terms, but such appointment shall not exceed three (3) terms. For the avoidance of doubt, the term of office of a Director shall be three (3) years each. Article 19.7 Term of office

The Directors shall hold office for a period of three years and shall be eligible for reappointment for one further term of three (3) years, subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act and any applicable retirement and re-election requirements under the LuSE Listing Rules. Any further eligibility for reappointment shall be determined in accordance with the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The existing Articles permit a Director to serve up to three consecutive terms of three years. The amendment changes that position to reflect paragraph 1 of the Third Schedule to the State-Owned Enterprises Act. Under the new Act, a Director holds office for three years and may be reappointed for a further three-year term, with any subsequent eligibility for reappointment governed by the Third Schedule.

Article 19.7 is therefore amended so that the tenure of Directors is governed by the statutory tenure provisions applicable to State-owned enterprises.

Articles 15.8 and 15.9 Appointment, vacancies and residence

15.8 The Directors referred to in this Article shall subject to ratification by the Members be appointed by an Ordinary Resolution passed by the Members present at the Meeting at which the proposal is tabled. A Director so appointed and who is willing to act as Director (to fill a vacancy shall hold office until the next following Annual General Meeting and shall not be considered in determining the Directors who have to retire by rotation at the meeting. If not reappointed at such Annual General Meeting, he shall vacate office at the conclusion thereof. 15.9

A Director shall not be required to be a citizen or resident of any particular country or to hold any Shares of the Company by way of qualification. Articles 19.8 and 19.9 Appointment, retirement and residence

Inserted 19.8 (2)

19.8 The retirement, re-election or confirmation of Directors at an Annual General Meeting shall be subject to the applicable requirements of the State-Owned Enterprises Act and the LuSE Listing Rules.

Inserted “Subject to the Act” in 19.9

19.9

Subject to the Act, a Director shall not be required to be a citizen or resident of any particular country or to hold any Shares of the Company by way of qualification. Not less than half of the Directors shall be resident in Zambia in accordance with the Act. The insertion of Article 19.8(2) makes the appointment, retirement, re-election and confirmation of Directors subject to the requirements now applicable under the State-owned Enterprises Act, as well as the LuSE Listing Rules. This is necessary amendment because the State-owned Enterprises Act now regulates the nomination and selection of Directors, their eligibility for appointment, Board composition, tenure and the filling of vacancies. In particular, a person appointed to fill a vacancy is subject to the tenure requirements in paragraph 1 of the Third Schedule.

Article 19.9 is also amended to require not less than half of the Directors to be resident in Zambia. This change reflects the residence requirement applicable under the Companies Act.

Article 16 Remuneration of the Board of Directors

It shall be the preserve of the Shareholders to set the remuneration of the Board of Directors. Article 20 Remuneration of the Board of Directors

It shall be the preserve of the Shareholders to approve the remuneration of the Directors, subject to the Act and the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The amendment is required because the State-Owned Enterprises Act introduced a statutory process for determining the remuneration of Directors of a State-owned enterprise. The Shareholders retain a role in approving the remuneration to be proposed for the Directors; however, that role is now subject to Section 17 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act.

In terms of section 17, the Shareholders recommend the remuneration, having regard to the financial sustainability of the Company, and the Emoluments Commission determines the remuneration payable to the Directors.

Article 17 Business of the Company

Subject to the Act, these Articles and to any directions given by Special Resolution of the Company, the Business will be managed by the Board, which may exercise all the powers of the Company, whether relating to the management of the Business or not.

The Board shall at all times be required to exercise its powers and duties in accordance with these Articles, the Act and the fiduciary duties under their contracts. Article 21 Business of the Company

Subject to the Act, these Articles, the State-Owned Enterprises Act and to any directions given by Special Resolution of the Company, the Business will be managed by the Board, which may exercise all the powers of the Company, whether relating to the management of the Business or not.

The Board shall at all times be required to exercise its powers and duties in accordance with these Articles, the Act, the State-Owned Enterprises Act and the fiduciary duties applicable to the Directors . The existing Articles were adopted before the State-Owned Enterprises Act came into force. The amendment therefore makes the Board's management powers and the exercise of its duties subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act, in addition to the Companies Act and the Articles. It also corrects the reference to the Directors' fiduciary duties so that those duties are stated as duties applicable to the Directors, rather than duties arising under their contracts.

Article 17 Alternate Directors

17.5 Directors representing institutions such as Ministries and professional bodies may nominate an Alternate. Each director representing such an institution may nominate only one alternate for the duration of their tenure provided that the Alternate is from the same institution and has the relevant skills and qualifications for appointment to the Board. Article 21 Alternate Directors

21.5 Directors appointed by the Majority Shareholder, representing a state institution such as a Ministry and other government institution or statutory body may nominate an Alternate. Each Director representing such an institution may nominate only one Alternate for the duration of their tenure provided that the Alternate is from the same institution and has the relevant skills and qualifications for appointment to the Board. The amendment narrows the category of institutional Directors who may appoint an Alternate. In terms of the amended provision, this right applies to a Director appointed by the Majority Shareholder who represents a Ministry, government institution or statutory body, and the Alternate must come from the same institution and have the required skills and qualifications.

Article 18 Borrowing Powers

Subject to the Majority Shareholder Group Treasury Policy, these Articles, or any other Policy or directive from the Members and subject to the Act, the Directors may exercise the powers of the Company to borrow money, to charge any property or business of the Company or all, or any of its uncalled capital and to issue debentures or give any other security for a debt, liability or obligation of the Company or of any other person to the extent of USD 1,000,000,000 (United States Dollars) cumulatively. Article 22 Borrowing Powers

Subject to the Public Debt Management Act, the State-Owned Enterprise Act, the Majority Shareholder Group Treasury Policy, these Articles, or any other policy or directive from the Members and subject to the Act, the Directors may exercise the powers of the Company to borrow money, to charge any property or business of the Company or all, or any of its uncalled capital and to issue debentures, debt securities, or give guarantees or give any other security for a debt, liability or obligation including a contingent obligation of the Company. The amendment is made following the commencement of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, which subjects the borrowing of a State-owned enterprise to the Public Debt Management Act and also reserves certain transactions above the statutory thresholds for prior Member approval. Article 22 therefore makes the Board's borrowing powers subject to both statutes and extends the provision beyond borrowing and debentures to cover debt securities, guarantees, security and contingent liabilities.

The cumulative USD 1,000,000,000 borrowing limit appearing in the existing Article has not been retained in amended Article 22. The Board's borrowing powers instead remain subject to the Public Debt Management Act, the State-Owned Enterprises Act, the Majority Shareholder Group Treasury Policy, these Articles, other applicable Member policies or directives, and the Act.

That statutory approval requirement is dealt with separately in the proposed Article 25 on Matters Requiring Members' Approval and is therefore not repeated in Article 22.

Article 19 Delegation of Directors' Powers Where a Committee meeting is held and : the Chairperson is not present within thirty (30) minutes after the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or is unwilling to act, the Directors present shall elect one of their number to be Chairperson of the meeting. the quorum shall be three (3), two of whom shall be Directors of the Board. Article 23 Delegation of Directors' Powers Where a Committee meeting is held and : the Chairperson is not present within thirty (30) minutes after the time appointed for the holding of the meeting or is unwilling to act; the Directors present shall elect one of their number to be Chairperson of the meeting. the quorum shall be three (3), two of whom shall be Directors of the Board. any co-opted member of a Committee who is not a Director shall not vote on any matter falling within the powers delegated to that Committee of the Board. The insertion in Article 23(7)(c) provides that a person co-opted to a Board Committee who is not a Director may participate in the work of the Committee but may not vote on a matter falling within powers delegated by the Board.

This preserves the distinction between participation by a co-opted member and the exercise of decision-making powers delegated by the Board to the Committee.

Article 20 Decision Making by Directors Questions arising at a Meeting shall be decided by a majority of affirmative votes. Each Director shall have one (1) vote. The Chairperson may, if the Directors so determine, have a casting vote in accordance with these Articles.

… In the event of a quorum not being present for whatever reason, the meeting of Directors shall be adjourned. Article 24 Decision Making by Directors Questions arising at a meeting shall be decided by a majority of affirmative votes. Each Director shall have one (1) vote. The Chairperson shall in the event of an equality vote have a casting vote in accordance with these Articles. …. In the event of a quorum not being present for whatever reason, the meeting of Directors shall be adjourned and when reconvened, the Directors then present shall constitute a quorum for the business specified in the notice. The amendment removes the existing discretion as to whether the Chairperson has a casting vote and provides that the Chairperson has a casting vote where the votes are equally divided. This gives a clear procedure for resolving an equality of votes.

The Article is also amended to deal with the position where a Board meeting cannot proceed because a quorum is not present. The meeting is adjourned and, when reconvened, the Directors then present constitute a quorum for the business specified in the notice. This provides a means of dealing with the notified business where the prescribed quorum cannot be obtained at the original meeting.

No corresponding standalone provision for matters requiring Member approval

No standalone Article consolidates the matters listed opposite. Article 25 Matters Requiring Members' Approval

The Board shall not, without the prior approval of the Members and subject to the Act, the Corporate Insolvency Act, the State-Owned Enterprises Act, the Securities Act and the LuSE Listing Rules: issue any new Shares or repurchase any Shares where the issue or repurchase would affect the rights of a Member; sell or acquire Shares in the Company where the approval of the Members is required under the State-Owned Enterprises Act; take any steps to voluntarily wind up the Company or any analogous proceedings such as voluntary business rescue; enter into any transaction which would have the effect of the Company acquiring any right or interest or incurring any obligation or liability, including a contingent liability, whose value exceeds twenty-five per cent of the net assets of the Company; enter into any merger, acquisition, sale, lease or other disposal of assets whose value exceeds twenty-five per cent of the gross assets of the Company; or propose any amendment to these Articles which would change the core business activities of the Company. Nothing in this Article limits, replaces or dispenses with any additional approval, consent, procedure or requirement applicable to the Company or a transaction under the Act, the State-Owned Enterprises Act, the Securities Act, the LuSE Listing Rules or any other applicable written law. There is no corresponding standalone provision in the existing Articles because they were adopted before the State-owned Enterprises Act came into force

Section 10 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act now reserves specified matters for the approval of the Shareholders of a State-owned enterprise. The new Article brings those matters into the Articles so that the Board may not proceed with them without the prior approval of the Members.

The matters include an issue or repurchase of Shares which affects Members' rights, the sale or acquisition of Shares where Shareholder approval is required under the State-Owned Enterprises Act, a voluntary winding up, transactions involving rights, interests, obligations or liabilities exceeding twenty-five per cent of the Company's net assets, mergers, acquisitions and disposals exceeding twenty-five per cent of its gross assets, and an amendment to the Articles which changes the Company's core business.

Section 10 also covers analogous voluntary insolvency proceedings, such as voluntary business rescue, and makes clear that Member approval under this Article does not replace any additional approval or procedure required under other applicable law.

No provision Overseas Registers

No standalone provision. Article 26 Overseas Registers

Subject to the provisions of the Act, the Board may exercise the powers conferred on the Company with regard to the keeping of an overseas branch, local or other register. The new Article permits the Board, subject to the Companies Act, to maintain an overseas branch, local or other register.

The provision supports arrangements under which Shares or interests in Shares may be held, registered or settled outside Zambia, including the proposed depositary interest arrangement.

Article 21 Director's Interest

21.1 Chairperson's Conclusive Ruling on Director's Interest

Where a question arises at any meeting as to the materiality of a Director's interest (other than the Chairperson's interest) or the entitlement of any Director (other than the Chairperson) to vote or be counted in a quorum for the purposes of these Articles and such question is not resolved by the Director's voluntarily agreeing to abstain from voting or being counted in the quorum, such question shall be referred to the Chairperson of the meeting. The Chairperson's ruling in relation to the Director concerned shall be final and conclusive except in a case where the nature or extent of the interest of the Director concerned (so far as it is known to that Director) has not been fairly disclosed to the Board.

21.2 Director's Conclusive Resolution on Chairperson's Interest

Where a question arises at any meeting as to the materiality of the Chairperson's interest (other than any Director's interest) or the entitlement of any Director (other than any Director) to vote or be counted in a quorum for the purposes of these Articles and such question is not resolved by the Chairperson's voluntarily agreeing to abstain from voting or being counted in the quorum, such question shall be referred to the designated Chairperson of the meeting. The designated Chairperson's ruling in relation to the conflicted Chairperson concerned shall be final and conclusive except in a case where the nature or extent of the interest of the Chairperson concerned (so far as it is known to that Chairperson) has not been fairly disclosed to the Board. Article 27 Director's Interest

27.1 Where a Director has, or may have, a situational conflict of interest requiring authorisation by the Board under the Act, that Director shall disclose the situational conflict to the Board as soon as reasonably practicable. The Board (excluding the conflicted Director, who shall not be counted in the quorum for, or vote on, the authorisation) may, by resolution, authorise the matter giving rise to the situational conflict on such terms as the Board considers appropriate, and shall record the disclosure and the terms of any authorisation in the minutes of the meeting. Where a Director has, or may have, a situational conflict of interest requiring authorisation by the Board under the Act, that Director shall declare the nature and extent of an interest in a transaction or a proposed transaction with the Company at a meeting of the Board or Committee of the Board, and shall disclose and cause to be entered in the Register of Directors' interests the nature and monetary value of the Director's interest, where the monetary value of that interest is quantifiable, or where the monetary value of the Director's interest cannot be quantified, the nature and extent of that interest. A Director shall not vote on, or be counted in the quorum in relation to, any resolution of the Board or of a Committee of the Board concerning any transaction or proposed transaction with the Company in which the Director has an interest. 27.2 Chairperson's Conclusive Ruling on Director's Interest

Where a question arises at any meeting as to whether a Director other than the Chairperson is required to declare or disclose an interest, or is entitled to take part in the consideration or discussion of, vote or be counted in a quorum in relation to a matter under this Article, and such question is not resolved by the Director's voluntarily agreeing to abstain from taking part in the consideration or discussion of, voting or being counted in the quorum, such question shall be referred to the Chairperson of the meeting. The Chairperson's ruling in relation to the Director concerned shall be final and conclusive except in a case where the nature or extent of the interest of the Director concerned (so far as it is known to that Director) has not been fairly disclosed to the Board.



27.3 Director's Conclusive Resolution on Chairperson's Interest

Where a question arises at any meeting as to whether the Chairperson is required to declare or disclose an interest, or is entitled to take part in the consideration or discussion of, to vote or be counted in a quorum in relation to a matter under this Article, and such question is not resolved by the Chairperson's voluntarily agreeing to abstain from taking part in the consideration or discussion of, voting or being counted in the quorum such question shall be decided by resolution of the Directors or Committee members present at the meeting, excluding the Chairperson. The resolution shall be final and conclusive except in a case where the nature or extent of the interest of the Chairperson concerned (so far as it is known to that Chairperson) has not been fairly disclosed to the Board. The Article has been amended to distinguish a situational conflict which may require Board authorisation under the Companies Act from an interest in a transaction or proposed transaction with the Company.

It also addresses how questions pertaining to the Chairperson's own interest are determined, so that the remaining Directors or Committee members decide the question.

Article 22 Chief Executive Officer The Directors shall subject to approval of the majority Shareholder appoint the Chief Executive Officer upon such terms and conditions and with such restrictions as approved by the Majority Shareholder. Any powers so conferred may be concurrent with or be to the exclusion of the powers of the Directors. The Directors may at any time withdraw or vary any of the powers so conferred on a Chief Executive Officer. Article 28 Chief Executive Officer The Directors shall, subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act and to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to the approval of the Majority Shareholder, appoint the Chief Executive Officer upon such terms and conditions and with such restrictions as shall be determined by the Directors in accordance with the State-Owned Enterprises Act and, to the extent permitted by applicable law, approved by the Majority Shareholder. The Chief Executive Officer shall be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company, including the implementation of the goals, targets and strategic objectives determined by the Board, risk management, internal controls, legal and regulatory compliance and the proper financial management and expenditure of the funds, assets and other resources of the Company. The Chief Executive Officer shall be an ex-officio member of the Board without voting rights and shall not be entitled to a Board meeting fee or retainer. A person appointed as Chief Executive Officer shall satisfy the qualification requirements prescribed by the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The Chief Executive Officer shall hold office for a term of five (5) years and may be reappointed for two further and final terms of five (5) years, and the office shall become vacant in the circumstances prescribed by the State-Owned Enterprises Act. Any powers so conferred may be concurrent with the powers of the directors but shall not limit any responsibility or function imposed on the Board by the Act or the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The directors may at any time withdraw or vary any of the powers so conferred on a Chief Executive Officer, provided that the Directors shall not withdraw or vary any responsibility or function imposed on the Chief Executive Officer by the Act or the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The amendment gives effect to Section 18 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, which requires the Board to appoint the Chief Executive Officer and makes the Chief Executive Officer responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company, including implementation of the Board's strategic objectives, risk management, internal controls, legal and regulatory compliance and proper management of the Company's resources.

The Article also reflects Section 18(3), which provides that the Chief Executive Officer is an ex officio member of the Board without voting rights and is not entitled to a Board meeting fee or retainer. It also incorporates the statutory qualification requirements and the five-year term of office, with the permitted further terms.

The Board may still confer, withdraw or vary powers of the Chief Executive Officer, but it cannot remove a responsibility imposed on the Chief Executive Officer by law.

Article 23 Company Secretary

The appointment of a Secretary of the company by the Directors shall be ratified by the Majority Shareholder. The terms and conditions, as to remuneration and otherwise, of the Secretary shall be determined by the Directors. Article 29 Company Secretary

The appointment of the Secretary of the Company by the Directors shall, subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act, be ratified by the Majority Shareholder. The terms and conditions, as to remuneration and otherwise, of the Secretary shall be determined by the Directors. The amendment makes the existing appointment arrangements subject to Section 19 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, which provides for the Board to appoint the Company Secretary. Section 20 also gives the Board responsibility for determining the Secretary's terms and conditions of appointment and remuneration.

The Majority Shareholder's existing ratification right is retained, but it must operate subject to those statutory provisions.

Article 24 Chief Financial Officer

The appointment of a Manager-Finance of the Company by the Directors shall be ratified by the Majority Shareholder. The terms and conditions as to remuneration and otherwise, of the Chief Financial Officer shall be determined by the Directors. Article 30 Chief Financial Officer

The appointment of the Chief Financial Officer of the Company by the Directors shall, subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act, be ratified by the Majority Shareholder. The terms and conditions as to remuneration, and otherwise, of the Chief Financial Officer shall be determined by the Directors. The amendment replaces the reference to “Manager-Finance” with “Chief Financial Officer”.

It also makes the appointment subject to Sections 19 and 20 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act, under which the Board appoints the Company's staff and determines their terms and conditions of appointment and remuneration. The Majority Shareholder's existing ratification right is retained subject to those provisions.

Article 29 Contracts with Affiliates This Article is in addition to the provisions of Section two hundred and eighteen of the Act. A holder of Shares and a Director shall not be entitled to vote at any meeting of the Company, or the Directors convened and held in connection with: the approval by the Company or the Directors (as the case may be) of any matter, action, agreement or arrangement in or to which (as applicable) the holder (or, as appropriate the holder represented by such Director) or any of its Affiliates is an interested party; and any revision or amendment to, or waiver of any rights under or pursuant to, a matter, an action, an agreement or an arrangement of the type referred to in paragraph (1) of this Article. Each holder shall (and shall procure that each Director appointed by it shall) disclose the relevant interest, in writing, before any such meeting of the Company and/or to the Directors (as the case may be). In the event that a proposal is put to the Directors that the Company enter into a contract or other arrangement with an Affiliate of a holder, the holder whose Affiliate is so concerned (the "Affiliate Member"), shall (at the meeting of the Company or the Directors (or a committee thereof) at which this contract or arrangement is to be considered and/or at which a resolution is to be put that the Company or the Directors (as the case may be) enter into the same) procure the Director(s) will: identify whether or not, in such Affiliate Member's opinion, such contract or arrangement is on Arm's Length Terms and provide all reasonable information requested by the board; and refrain from voting on a resolution concerning such contract or arrangement; Deleted

Article deleted. The Contracts with Affiliates Article is deleted because the matters it covers are already dealt with elsewhere in the Articles and would lead to conflicting provisions.

Related Party Transactions remain governed by the Related Party Transactions Article and the LuSE Listing Rules and the Income Tax Act while a Director's interest in a transaction is dealt with under Article 27 and Section 110 of the Companies Act.

The amendment therefore removes the conflict.

Article 31 Dividends and Reserves The Company by Special Resolution may declare a dividend on recommendation of the Board and subject to the Act, these Articles and the Majority Shareholder's policy in relation to dividends. The Directors may, before recommending any dividend, set aside out of the profits of the Company such sums as they think proper as reserves, to be applied at the discretion of the Directors, for any purpose for which the profits of the Company may be properly applied in accordance with the Act. Article 36 Dividends and Reserves The Company by Special Resolution may and on the recommendation of the Board, approve the amount of any dividend to be declared and paid, subject to the Act, the State-Owned Enterprises Act, these Articles and the Majority Shareholder's policy in relation to dividends. In considering whether to recommend a dividend, the Board shall have regard to the solvency and liquidity position and future investment needs of the Company and any other applicable requirements under the Act. A dividend approved by the Company shall be paid out of distributable annual net profit and remitted to the Members within ninety (90) days after its approval. The Directors may, before recommending any dividend, set aside out of the profits of the Company such sums as they think proper as reserves, to be applied at the discretion of the Directors, for any purpose for which the profits of the Company may be properly applied in accordance with the Act and the State-Owned Enterprises Act. The Article is amended to give effect to Section 31 of the State-Owned Enterprises Act. A dividend is approved on the recommendation of the Board, which must consider the Company's solvency, liquidity and future investment needs; the dividend must be paid from distributable annual net profit and remitted within ninety days after approval. The power to set aside reserves is also made subject to the State-Owned Enterprises Act.

Article 33 payment of dividends by cheque Any dividend, interest or other sums of money payable in cash in respect of Shares may be paid by cheque sent by through the Company post directed to: registered address of the person entitled thereto or returned holder or, in the case of joint holders, to the Company or expire on two consecutive occasions or, following one occasion and reasonable enquiries have failed to establish any new Address to be used for the purpose, the Company shall not be obliged to send any dividends registered address of the joint holder named first in the register of Members; or to such other address as the holder or joint holders in writing directs or direct. Article 37 Method of Payment The Company may pay any dividend, interest or other sum payable to a Member in respect of a Share, including any purchase or consideration payable under an Odd-Lot Offer, by electronic bank transfer or any other electronic method as the Board may consider appropriate. In respect of Shares in uncertificated form, where the Company is authorised to do so by or on behalf of the holder or joint holders in such manner as the Company shall from time to time consider sufficient, the Company may also pay any such dividend, interest or other money by means of the Relevant System concerned, provided that every such payment shall be made in a manner consistent with, and subject always to, the facilities and requirements of the Relevant System concerned. Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, such payment may include the sending by the Company or by any person on its behalf of an instruction to the Operator of the Relevant System to credit the cash memorandum account of the holder or joint holders or, if permitted by the Company, of such person as the holder or joint holders may in writing direct. Every such payment shall be made by the Company by electronic bank transfer to the bank account (as the Member or persons entitled to it may provide in writing) or in the case of a Depositary, subject to the approval of the Board, such persons and bank accounts (as the Depositary may require) of the Member or persons entitled to it. Where payment is made by cheque in accordance with Article 37(4), such cheque may be sent to the registered address of the Member or person entitled to the payment (or, if two or more persons are holders of the Share or are jointly entitled to it by reason of the death or bankruptcy of the Member or otherwise by operation of law, to the registered address of such of those persons as is first named in the Register) or to such person and such address as such Member or person or persons may direct in writing. Where permitted by applicable law of the relevant jurisdiction in the case of a Member registered in an overseas bank branch, the Company may make payment by cheque. The cheque may be sent by post to the registered address of the Member or person entitled to the payment. Every such payment is made at the risk of the person entitled to the money represented by it and shall be made payable to the person or persons entitled, or to such other person as the person or persons entitled may direct in writing. Payment by electronic bank transfer or other form of payment (including, in respect of Shares in uncertificated form, the making of payment in accordance with the facilities and requirements of the Relevant System concerned) shall be a good discharge to the Company. The Board may, at its discretion, make provision to enable a Depositary and/or any Member as the Board shall from time to time determine to receive any duly declared dividend in a currency other than Zambian Kwacha. For the purposes of the calculation of the amount receivable in respect of any dividend, the rate of exchange to be used to determine the foreign currency equivalent of the amount of the dividend shall be such rate, and the payment thereof shall be on such terms and conditions, as the Board may in its absolute discretion determine. The amendment is introduced to support the Odd-Lot Offer and the proposed depositary interest arrangement.

Electronic bank transfer becomes the general method of payment for dividends, interest and other amounts due in respect of Shares, including Odd-Lot purchase consideration. Payment may also be made through the applicable Relevant System for Uncertificated Shares or through arrangements required by a Depositary. The former Article 37(5) has been incorporated into Article 37(2), so the provisions on the Relevant System and crediting cash memorandum accounts are now consolidated without duplication. The former Articles 37(6) and 37(7) are renumbered as Articles 37(5) and 37(6).

Cheque payment is retained for overseas Members where permitted by the law of the relevant jurisdiction, and the Board may also provide for dividends to be paid in a currency other than Zambian Kwacha. Article 37(3) now expressly distinguishes electronic transfers to bank accounts from cheque delivery to registered addresses, while preserving the arrangements for joint holders and Depositaries.

Article 33 Unclaimed Dividends

(1) …. All dividends or other sums which are: payable in respect of the Shares; and unclaimed after having been declared or become payable; shall be deposited in a separate special dividends payment bank account in the name of the Company until claimed. The dividend that remains unclaimed after fifteen (15) years of the date on which the dividend became payable shall be transferred to the SEC in accordance with Section 158 of the Securities Act. Where the dividend has been transferred to the SEC, the recipient shall no longer be entitled to that dividend, and it shall accrue to the SEC and shall be applied in accordance with the Securities Act. Article 39 Unclaimed Dividends and Other Funds All dividends or other sums (including any unclaimed purchase consideration under any Odd-Lot Offer) which are: payable in respect of the Shares; and unclaimed after having been declared or become payable, shall be deposited in a separate special funds payment bank account in the name of the Company until claimed. The funds that remain unclaimed after fifteen (15) years of the date on which the dividend or other payment became payable shall be transferred to the SEC in accordance with Section 158 of the Securities Act. Where the dividend or other payment has been transferred to the SEC, the recipient shall no longer be entitled to that dividend, and it shall accrue to the SEC and shall be applied in accordance with the Securities Act. The provision is widened to cover other sums in addition to dividends, including unclaimed purchase consideration under an Odd-Lot Offer.

Unclaimed amounts are held in a separate account and, after fifteen years, transferred to the Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with Section 158 of the Securities Act.

Article 34 Untraced Members The Company shall be entitled to sell at the best price reasonably obtainable or hold as treasury Shares pursuant to these Articles, or any Share to which a Person is entitled by transmission in accordance with these Articles, if and provided that:

… To give effect to any disposal of Shares pursuant to this Article, the Board may authorise the Company Secretary to transfer the Shares in question and may enter the name of the transferee or the Company in respect of the transferred Shares in the Register, notwithstanding the absence of any Share certificate being lodged in respect thereof and may issue a new certificate to the transferee. An instrument of transfer executed by that Person shall be as effective as if it had been executed by the holder of, or the Person entitled by transmission to, the Shares. The purchaser or the Company shall not be bound to see to the application of any purchase consideration, nor shall title to the Shares be affected by any act, omission, irregularity or invalidity relating to or connected with the proceedings in reference to the sale. If the Shares are in uncertificated form, in accordance with the CSD Rules, the Board may issue written notification to the Operator. Article 40 Untraced Members The Company shall be entitled to sell at the best price reasonably obtainable or hold as treasury Shares in accordance with Article 12, any Share registered in the name of a Member or any Share to which a Person is entitled by transmission in accordance with these Articles, provided that:

… To give effect to any disposal of Shares pursuant to this Article, the Board may authorise the Company Secretary to transfer the Shares in question and may enter the name of the transferee or the Company in respect of the transferred Shares in the Register, notwithstanding the absence of any Share certificate being lodged in respect thereof and may issue a new certificate to the transferee. An instrument of transfer executed by the Company shall be as effective as if it had been executed by the holder of, or the Person entitled by transmission to, the Shares. The purchaser or the Company shall not be bound to see to the application of any purchase consideration, nor shall title to the Shares be affected by any act, omission, irregularity or invalidity relating to or connected with the proceedings in reference to the sale. If the Shares are in uncertificated form, in accordance with the Regulations, the Board may issue written notification to the Operator. The amendment updates the reference to Treasury Shares, extends paragraph (1) to Shares registered in the name of a Member and authorises the Company to execute the instrument of transfer. The reference to the CSD Rules has been replaced with “Regulations” to accommodate Shares held through any Relevant System, including under the proposed depositary interest arrangement.

Article 36 Capitalisation of Profits Subject to these Articles, the Company may resolve the following: Article 42 Capitalisation of Profits Subject to these Articles, the Company may by Ordinary Resolution on recommendation of the Board, resolve the following: The existing Article permits the Company to capitalise profits but does not specify the type of Member resolution required. The amendment provides that a capitalisation must be approved by Ordinary Resolution.

It also introduces in the opening provision the existing requirement that the capitalisation must be recommended by the Board. The remaining provisions governing the application of the capitalised amount are unchanged.

Article 39 Arbitration

(1) Whenever any differences shall arise between the company and the Directors on the one hand, and any of the Members or representatives on the other hand, or between any Members or classes of Members, or between the Directors with regard to anything done, executed, omitted or suffered in pursuance of these presents or any claim on account of any such breach or alleged breach, or otherwise relating to the premises or to these premises or to any of the affairs of the Company then such differences shall be referred to the decision of an arbitrator, to the decision of two arbitrators of whom one shall be appointed by each of the parties in difference, and any such reference shall be subject to the all the provisions of the Arbitration Act and any statutory modification thereof for the time being in force. Article 45 Arbitration

Whenever any difference shall arise between the Company (including the Directors) on the one hand, and any Member or Members, or between Members or classes of Members, with regard to anything done, executed, omitted or suffered in pursuance of these Articles, or any claim on account of any such breach or alleged breach, or otherwise relating to the affairs of the Company (other than a dispute which a Member is entitled by law to bring before the High Court of Zambia, which this Articles does not exclude), such difference shall be referred to and finally resolved by arbitration before a single arbitrator, in accordance with the Arbitration Act No. 19 of 2000 of the laws of Zambia and any statutory modification or re-enactment of that Act for the time being in force. The arbitrator shall be appointed by agreement between the parties or failing agreement within thirty (30) days of a request to arbitrate, by the Chairperson for the time being of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Zambia Branch). The seat of the arbitration shall be Lusaka Zambia, and the language of the arbitration shall be English. The amendment replaces the existing arbitration provision with a clearer procedure for resolving disputes arising under the Articles or relating to the affairs of the Company. Such disputes will be determined by a single arbitrator under the Arbitration Act No. 19 of 2000. The parties will first have thirty days to agree on the arbitrator, failing which the appointment will be made by the Chairperson of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (Zambia Branch).

The amendment also fixes Lusaka as the seat of arbitration and English as the language of the proceedings. It further makes clear that the arbitration provision does not prevent a Member from bringing before the High Court a matter which the Member is entitled by law to bring before that Court.

No provision for Notices

No general Notices Article. Article 46 Notices

Service of notices etc.

(1) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in these Articles, any notice, document or information to be given, sent, issued, deposited, served, delivered or lodged (or the equivalent where it is sent in Electronic Form) to or by any person pursuant to these Articles (other than a notice calling a meeting of the Directors) shall be in writing and any such notice or document shall be deemed given, sent, issued, deposited, served, delivered or lodged (or the equivalent where it is sent in Electronic Form) to an address for the time being notified for that purpose to the person giving the notice.

(2) Any notice, document (including, without limitation, a Share certificate) or information may be supplied by the Company to a Member either personally or by sending it by post or other delivery service in a prepaid envelope addressed to the Member at his registered address or by leaving it at that address or by any other means authorised in writing by the Member concerned or, subject to and in accordance with the Act, by sending it in Electronic Form to an address for the time being notified to the Company by the Member. In the case of a Member registered on an overseas branch register any such notice or document may be posted either in Zambia or in the territory in which such branch register is maintained.

(3) In the case of joint holders of a Share, all notices or documents shall be given to the joint holder whose name stands first in the Register in respect of the joint holding. Notice so given shall be sufficient notice to all the joint holders. Anything agreed or specified by the first named joint holder in respect of a joint holding shall be binding on all joint holders.

(4) Where a Member (or, in the case of joint holders, the person first named in the Register) has a registered address outside Zambia but has notified the Company of an address within Zambia at which notices or other documents may be given to him or, subject to and in accordance with the provisions of the Act, of an address to which notices or documents may be sent in Electronic Form, he shall be entitled to have notices or documents given or sent to him at that address, but otherwise no such Member shall be entitled to receive any notice or document from the Company.

(5) Where a document or information is sent or supplied to the Company by a person on behalf of another, the Company may require reasonable evidence of the authority of the former to act on behalf of the latter.

(6) An electronic communication shall not be treated as received by the Company if it is rejected by computer virus protection arrangements.

(7) If on at least two consecutive occasions the Company has attempted to send notices or documents in Electronic Form to an address for the time being notified to the Company by a Member for that purpose and the Company is aware that there has been a failure of delivery of such notice or document, then the Company shall thereafter send notices or documents through the post to such Member at his registered address or his address for the service of notices by post, in which case the provisions of Article 46(8) below shall apply.

(8) If on three consecutive occasions notices or other documents (other than any documents to which Article 37 (Method of payment) applies) have been sent through the post to any Member at his registered address or his address for the service of notices but have been returned undelivered, such Member shall not thereafter be entitled to receive notices or other documents from the Company until he shall have communicated with the Company and supplied in writing a new registered address or address within Zambia for the service of notices or, subject to and in accordance with the provisions of the Act, an address to which notices may be sent in Electronic Form. The existing Articles do not contain a general provision governing the service of notices and other communications under the Articles. Article 46 is introduced to provide a single set of rules for the delivery of notices and documents, including delivery in Electronic Form.

The Article also deals with joint holders, Members registered on an overseas branch register and circumstances in which electronic or postal delivery fails. This supports the wider amendments permitting electronic communications and overseas holdings and provides certainty as to the manner in which notices and other documents may be validly given to Members. The final wording also retains the conditions applicable to overseas Members and the specified consequences of failed electronic and postal service.