Walleye Capital déclare une position courte nette sur Air France-KLM auprès de l’AMF

* Walleye Capital détient position courte nette de 0,78% sur Air France-KLM au 20 avril 2026. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Air France-KLM SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/5CDC9F5FEC8F17234D0309AB51CC42A21B3CDA49/37161
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