Transgene Publishes Phase I Data Supporting TG4050’s Potential in Preventing Head and Neck Cancer Relapse
TG4050 elicits strong polyepitopic, polyclonal, durable cytotoxic and effector neoantigen-specific CD8 T cell responses

Results reinforce TG4050 potential as an individualized cancer immunotherapy


Strasbourg, France, January 9, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the preprint publication on medRxiv of a comprehensive analysis of both the clinical and translational data from the Phase I part of its randomized Phase I/II trial of TG4050, an individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV).
The manuscript is now available on medRxiv - a preprint platform that enables early scientific visibility by sharing research ahead of journal peer review.
In parallel, the article has been submitted to a peer-reviewed journal and is currently under evaluation.

