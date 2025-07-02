 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
TotalEnergies étend son partenariat avec AES dans les Caraïbes
information fournie par Reuters 02/07/2025 à 14:19

TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA :

* CARAÏBES : TOTALENERGIES ÉTEND SON PARTENARIAT AVEC AES DU GNL AUX ÉNERGIES RENOUVELABLES

* FINALISE L’ACQUISITION DE 50 % DU PORTEFEUILLE RENOUVELABLE D’AES EN RÉPUBLIQUE DOMINICAINE

* CE PORTEFEUILLE GLOBAL DE 1,5 GW PRODUIRA 2,5 TWH D’ÉLECTRICITÉ RENOUVELABLE PAR AN

* A DÉJÀ ACQUIS 30% DE SES ACTIFS À PORTO RICO

Texte original https://tinyurl.com/22vm94vj Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur TTEF.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Pétrole et parapétrolier

Valeurs associées

AES
10,765 USD NYSE 0,00%
Gaz naturel
4,15 USD NYMEX -0,46%
Pétrole Brent
67,70 USD Ice Europ +0,62%
Pétrole WTI
66,05 USD Ice Europ +0,75%
TOTALENERGIES
53,6000 EUR Euronext Paris +2,39%
© 2025 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

