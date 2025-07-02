TotalEnergies étend son partenariat avec AES dans les Caraïbes

TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA :
* CARAÏBES : TOTALENERGIES ÉTEND SON PARTENARIAT AVEC AES DU GNL AUX ÉNERGIES RENOUVELABLES
* FINALISE L’ACQUISITION DE 50 % DU PORTEFEUILLE RENOUVELABLE D’AES EN RÉPUBLIQUE DOMINICAINE
* CE PORTEFEUILLE GLOBAL DE 1,5 GW PRODUIRA 2,5 TWH D’ÉLECTRICITÉ RENOUVELABLE PAR AN
* A DÉJÀ ACQUIS 30% DE SES ACTIFS À PORTO RICO
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
