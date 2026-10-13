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Renault may have to cut production without flexibility on CO2, says CEO
information fournie par Reuters 13/10/2026 à 13:40

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François Provost, Renault

RENA.PA Group's CEO, said on Tuesday he may have to cut the company's production in Europe if the EU does not grant the industry flexibilities on its CO2 targets.

• "If we don't have the 2030 flexibility, I, in one year's time, will have to propose to my board to cut cars, and to cut 300,000 production (units) in Europe. Do you believe it is good for Europe? So yes, I am worried", François Provost said at the Paris Automotive Summit, an event held on the day the Paris Auto show opens its doors to the public.

• European carmakers are asking for flexibilities on CO2 targets set for 2030 and 2035 to avoid fines, among them the possibility to spread and average the targets over several years.

(Reportage Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

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