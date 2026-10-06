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Pyratz Corp. Unveils Pyratz2036, Its Ten-Year Investment Thesis for the Intelligence Age
information fournie par Boursorama CP 06/10/2026 à 17:58

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AI may be the biggest revolution humanity has ever lived. Pyratz2036 sets out how to build, invest and retain agency in the economy it creates—rather than simply endure the change.
Pyratz Corp. (Euronext Access Paris: MLPTZ; ISIN: FR0013371507) introduces Pyratz2036, its ten-year investment thesis for the economy emerging as artificial intelligence makes intelligence and expertise cheaper and more widely available. The central question is not only what AI will be able to do, but who will own the assets and institutions through which its value reaches the world—and whether people will retain the power to act within it.
The thesis argues that access to powerful technology is not the same as ownership of the value it creates. Europe can develop talent and breakthrough companies yet still lose the capital, infrastructure and decision-making rights that shape their future. Pyratz2036 sets out where Pyratz sees investable value, how it intends to participate as an investor-builder, and what evidence should determine whether it continues to own an asset.

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