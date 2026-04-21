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North Atlantic Energies : Digital Innovations Holding achète 7 500 actions à 52,41 € sur Euronext Paris
information fournie par Reuters 21/04/2026 à 11:42

* Digital Innovations Holding a acquis 7 500 actions North Atlantic Energies le 20 avril 2026 à 52,41 €. * Participation portée à 50 000 actions à l’issue de la transaction.

* Allan Green détient 610 000 actions North Atlantic Energies, directement ou via des sociétés contrôlées, au 20 avril 2026. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. North Atlantic Energies published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/8271F686A97378F6A63D6B748E93682B9D00EC72

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