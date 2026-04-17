Kaleon chairman buys EUR 1,08 million worth of shares

* Kaleon disclosed purchases by Vitaliano Borromeo, President, totalling 275 000 shares at EUR 3,91 on Euronext Growth Milan. * A separate buy covered 1 718 shares at EUR 3,9 on Euronext Growth Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Kaleon S.p.A. published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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