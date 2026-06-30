ZCCM : ZCCM-IH- Trading Statement-SENS December 2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 30 June 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) hereby advises shareholders that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 is expected to be approximately 107% lower than that reported for the corresponding financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The significant decline in earnings is primarily attributed to the absence of the one-off investment gain recognised in 2024 which did not recur in 2025, as well as the underperformance of Mopani Copper Mines Plc and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, both of which are currently undergoing strategic operational reforms.

As a result, the Group recorded a net loss of ZMW 2.79 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, compared to a net profit of ZMW 39.85 billion for the same period in 2024.

Shareholders are advised that the financial information in this trading statement has not been reviewed or audited by the external auditors of the Company.

The unaudited abridged financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 are expected to be published on the Securities Exchange News Service (“SENS”) and in the local press on or about 30 June 2026.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until the financial results are published.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 30 June 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ISSUED: 30 June 2026