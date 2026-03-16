ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT- SENS- 13.03.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT
(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)
ISSUER
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary
SPONSOR
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited
[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]
[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]
Website: www.sbz.com.zm
APPROVAL
The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:
- the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”)
- the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)
- ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc
RISK WARNING
The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.
Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.
ISSUED: March 16, 2026
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]
Company registration number: 771
Share Code: ZCCM-IH
ISIN: ZM0000000037
[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]
CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to advise shareholders and market participants that the company has entered into negotiations, which if successfully concluded may have a material effect on the price of the company's securities.
Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's securities until a full announcement is made.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 16 March 2026
|Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
|
T |
+260-211-232456
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
W | www. sbz.com.zm
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities
Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
First Issued on 16 March 2026
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWdtZMeXZ2fHm26blsebamqVl5mVlWTHbpbHmJabk5rFZ3GUl2+SbZedZnJolWhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .
Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/97035-zccm-ih-cautionary-announcement-sens-13.03.2025.pdf
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