ZCCM : Change in Directorate: Director Masitala Mushinga

ISSUED ON: 7 March 2023

CHANGES TO THE BOARD

In compliance with Section 3.59 of the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), ZCCM-IH wishes to inform shareholders that Mr Gregory Chomba Kabwe resigned from the Company's Board of Directors (“the Board”) with effect from 2 nd March 2023. During his tenure, Mr Kabwe served as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The ZCCM-IH Board wishes to thank Mr Kabwe for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board wishes to further announce the appointment of Mrs Masitala Nanyangwe Mushinga as Non-Executive Director on the ZCCM-IH Board. Mrs Mushinga was appointed on 7 th March 2023. Mrs Mushinga's experience spans over a decade in public debt policy formulation, implementation, and external debt management. Mrs Mushinga is Acting Director- Investment and Debt Management at the Ministry of Finance and National Planning. Previously she served in various roles within the Ministry of Finance and National Planning including as Assistant Director, Principal Economist- External Debt, Investment and Debt Management and Senior Economist among others. Mrs Mushinga holds a Bachelor's Degree- Development Studies, Major and Economics Minor and a Master's Degree in Economic Policy Management, all from the University of Zambia.

The Board is confident that Mrs Mushinga will contribute to the success of the Company's operations and wishes her all the best in her new role as Non-Executive Director.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Acting Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 7 March 2023

Sponsoring Broker

Pangaea Securities Limited

(Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange)

(Regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission)

______________________________________________________________

Tel: +260 (211) 220 707 or 238 709 / 16 Fax +260 (211) 220 925

First Floor, Pangaea Office Park, Great East Road, P.O. Box 30163 Lusaka, Zambia

First Issued: 7 March 2023

