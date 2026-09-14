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Vusion H1 2026 - Results Webcast & Conference Call Invitation
information fournie par Boursorama CP 14/09/2026 à 12:00
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Mr Thierry GADOU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and
Mr Thierry LEMAITRE, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Finance & Corporate, have the pleasure of inviting you to our H1 2026 Results webcast and conference call on:
Monday, September 21, 2026, at 6:00pm (CET – Paris time)

The Q&A session will be accessible via webcast (written questions) or conference call (oral questions).

Dial-in telephone access
If you wish to dial into the conference call, please register at the following link to receive your personal credential (dial-in numbers, conference ID and User ID):
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI91fb7e50d2cd41ca911b1c801f25cd19

Live Webcast
If you wish to join the conference by webcast please click on the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uecxwx5z

Valeurs associées

VUSION
116,9000 EUR Euronext Paris -2,01%

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