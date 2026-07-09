Vinci remporte un contrat en Allemagne, 100 millions d'euros d'investissements

Vinci SA SGEF.PA :
* REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE DÉPLOIEMENT ET DE GESTION DE BORNES DE RECHARGE ÉLECTRIQUE POUR POIDS LOURDS EN ALLEMAGNE
* CONTRAT D'UNE DURÉE DE HUIT ANS POUR L'INSTALLATION ET L'EXPLOITATION DE 180 POINTS DE CHARGE POIDS LOURDS SUR 25 SITES
* UN INVESTISSEMENT DE L'ORDRE DE 100 MILLIONS D'EUROS
Texte original nGNE3QrLbr Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SGEF.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer