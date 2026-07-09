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Vinci remporte un contrat en Allemagne, 100 millions d'euros d'investissements
information fournie par Reuters 09/07/2026 à 17:57

Vinci SA SGEF.PA :

* REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE DÉPLOIEMENT ET DE GESTION DE BORNES DE RECHARGE ÉLECTRIQUE POUR POIDS LOURDS EN ALLEMAGNE

* CONTRAT D'UNE DURÉE DE HUIT ANS POUR L'INSTALLATION ET L'EXPLOITATION DE 180 POINTS DE CHARGE POIDS LOURDS SUR 25 SITES

* UN INVESTISSEMENT DE L'ORDRE DE 100 MILLIONS D'EUROS

Texte original nGNE3QrLbr Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur SGEF.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

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VINCI
119,350 EUR Euronext Paris +0,93%
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