Vallourec annonce publication résultats du premier trimestre et conférence téléphonique associée

* Vallourec publiera résultats T1 2026 mercredi 13 mai 2026 à 07h30 CET. * Présentation des résultats via conférence téléphonique et webcast mercredi 13 mai 2026 à 09h30 CET. * Webcast accessible via https://vallourec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-05-13-q1analystcall. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Vallourec SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604200600OMX_____CNEWS_EN_GNW1001176679_en) on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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