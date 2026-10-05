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Transgene Will Present a Poster on Preclinical Data from a Novel Oncolytic Virus at SITC 2026
information fournie par Boursorama CP 05/10/2026 à 08:00

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Strasbourg, France, October 5, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, will present a poster highlighting preclinical data with PoxSTG-EEV, a novel enveloped oncolytic virus designed for systemic delivery, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting.
SITC 2026 will take place November 4 - 8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona (USA).


Poster details

Title: “PoxSTG-EEV: a Novel Enveloped Virion–Based Formulation of a Chimeric Oncolytic PoxVirus Adapted for Systemic Delivery”

• Abstract number: 1050
• Date: November 7, 2026
• Authors: Johann Foloppe, Juliette Kempf, Michèle Klein, Julie Hortelano, Baptiste Moreau, Laurine Gault, Isabelle Farine, Philippe Erbs


The abstract will be available on the SITC website on November 3, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET

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