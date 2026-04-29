Transgene Provides Business and Financial Update for Q1 2026

- Enrolment completed in Phase 2 part of head and neck cancer clinical trial (TG4050) – Topline data expected by the end of Q1 2028 as per plan

- Phase 1 data from TG4050 in head and neck cancer published on medRxiv

- License agreement signed with NEC Bio to advance clinical development of TG4050 in head and neck cancer

- Financial visibility until early 2028





Strasbourg, France, April 29, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today provides a business update on its myvac® platform, and its individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) TG4050, and upcoming plans, including its financial position as of March 31, 2026.



.../...