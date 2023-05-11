SOGECLAIR: Olivier Pedron appointed Managing Director

Blagnac, May 11, 2023 at 5.35 pm, SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less consuming mobility, announces that the General Assembly of May 11, 2023 has approved the appointment of Olivier Pedron to the position of Managing Director of SOGECLAIR.

Philippe Robardey remains Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Olivier Pedron has a solid experience combining strategic vision and operational know-how.

Olivier Pedron, 46, graduated from the Ecole Spéciale Militaire de Saint-Cyr with a major in international relations, holds a Master's degree in strategy from the University of Paris Sorbonne and an MBA from the Instituto de Empresa in Madrid. He began his career as an officer and helicopter pilot in the French Army. He joined Rockwell Collins in 2011 where he held various positions in the strategic and commercial departments. In 2019, he became President and Managing Director of Rockwell Collins France, as well as of L'Hotellier in 2020.

During his career, Olivier Pedron has led ambitious development projects, in France and internationally, while deploying profitable growth mechanisms.