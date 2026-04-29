SOGECLAIR : consolidated turnover for Q1 2026

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR Q1 2026 AT €39,6M (-4.6%)

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES (*) AT €41.4M (-0.4%)





Blagnac, France, April 29th, 2026, after Market close.





SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, publishes its turnover for the 1st quarter 2026 (ending on March 31st, 2026).

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.



(*) At Constant Exchange rates: currency fluctuations over the period represent € -1.7M vs €+0.9M in 2025.



Turnover for Q1 2026 remained broadly stable at €41.4M (-0.4%) at constant exchange rates but declined by -4.6% due to currency effects. The Group reported turnover of €39.6M.



Consolidated turnover for Q1 2026 (IFRS)



By sector of activity:



While business volumes are broadly in line with 2025 levels, the dollar effect has had a significant impact, primarily on the Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation sectors. Commercial Aviation (36.2% of turnover) is down slightly by -3.3%, while Business Aviation (33.7% of turnover) is down by -1.3%.

Rail and Defense (Solutions) activities in 2026 are down, mainly due to a delay in public sector orders and an unfavorable base effect.

The automotive sector (-12.2% to 7.0% of turnover) is suffering from the crisis in the industry.