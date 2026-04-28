SOGECLAIR: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT





Blagnac, France, 28th of April 2026.





The SOGECLAIR Universal Registration Document for fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 27th, 2026 under the number D.26-0296.



The Universal Registration Document including the 2025 Annual Financial Report also includes:

 The annual management report,

 The 2025 annual financial statements and the 2025 consolidated financial statements;

 The statutory auditors' reports on the 2025 annual financial statements, on the 2025 consolidated financial statements and on regulated agreements;

 The report on corporate governance;

 The non-financial report, as well as the related review report;

 Information relating to the next Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2026.



The Universal Registration Document can be consulted on the following websites:

- of the Company (www.sogeclair.com), under the heading "Investors / Shareholders information";

- the AMF (www.amf-France.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge and on request:

- At the Company's registered office located at 7 avenue Albert Durand - 31703 BLAGNAC Cedex.