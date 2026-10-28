SOGECLAIR : 3rd quarter turnover of 2026

9-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026: €113.9M at -3.0%
(-1.4% at constant exchange rates (*))
3RD QUARTER TURNOVER: €35.8M at -2.8%
(-3.5% at constant exchange rates (*))
Blagnac, France, October 28, 2026, after market close.
SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its turnover for the 9 months ended on September 30, 2026. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.
(*) At constant exchange rates: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €-1.9M vs €-0.5M in 2025.
As of September 30, 2026, the Group reported turnover of €113.9M, down slightly by -1.4% at constant exchange rates (-3.0% excluding currency effects).
In the third quarter, turnover declined to €35.8M (-2.8% and -3.5% at constant exchange rates and perimeter).
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer