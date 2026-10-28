SOGECLAIR : 3rd quarter turnover of 2026

9-MONTH TURNOVER AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026: €113.9M at -3.0%

(-1.4% at constant exchange rates (*))



3RD QUARTER TURNOVER: €35.8M at -2.8%

(-3.5% at constant exchange rates (*))







Blagnac, France, October 28, 2026, after market close.





SOGECLAIR, supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility, announces its turnover for the 9 months ended on September 30, 2026. SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.



(*) At constant exchange rates: exchange rate fluctuations over the period represent €-1.9M vs €-0.5M in 2025.



As of September 30, 2026, the Group reported turnover of €113.9M, down slightly by -1.4% at constant exchange rates (-3.0% excluding currency effects).

In the third quarter, turnover declined to €35.8M (-2.8% and -3.5% at constant exchange rates and perimeter).