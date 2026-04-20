Planisware rachète pour 1,3 million € de ses actions propres du 13 au 15 avril

* Planisware a racheté 87 246 actions sur Euronext Paris (XPAR) entre 13 et 15 avril 2026. * Prix moyen pondéré sur la période : 15,3 € par action. * Volume quotidien compris entre 27 149 et 30 416 actions, pour des prix moyens de 14,8 € à 15,66 €. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Planisware SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/F33683849313CA43BDE8F422BB2BB72984BCF904/37161
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