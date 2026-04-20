Latécoère participe au salon MRO Americas pour renforcer son activité services et MRO

* Latécoère participera au salon MRO Americas du 21 au 23 avril 2026 à Orlando (Floride) pour renforcer son positionnement sur marché des services et du MRO. * Groupe mettra en avant Latecoere Services, entité dédiée créée en juillet 2025, avec une offre élargie visant opérateurs MRO et compagnies aériennes. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Latécoère SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/78D30627E2BBB96D148CCD0AD12D0AE0ACA4035C
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