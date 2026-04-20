 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Latécoère participe au salon MRO Americas pour renforcer son activité services et MRO
information fournie par Reuters 20/04/2026 à 12:04

* Latécoère participera au salon MRO Americas du 21 au 23 avril 2026 à Orlando (Floride) pour renforcer son positionnement sur marché des services et du MRO. * Groupe mettra en avant Latecoere Services, entité dédiée créée en juillet 2025, avec une offre élargie visant opérateurs MRO et compagnies aériennes. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Latécoère SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/78D30627E2BBB96D148CCD0AD12D0AE0ACA4035C

Valeurs associées

LATECOERE
0,0160 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
© 2026 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank