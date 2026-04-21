Kering déclare 123 420 778 actions au 15 avril 2026

* Kering a publié un total de 123 420 778 actions au 15 avril 2026. * Droits de vote totaux théoriques : 176 676 545. * Droits de vote exerçables : 175 876 118. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Kering SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604211138OMX_____CNEWS_EN_GNW1001177083_en) on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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