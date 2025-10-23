JCDecaux signe avec Bane NOR un contrat publicitaire en Norvège

JCDecaux SE JCDX.PA :
* JCDECAUX SIGNE AVEC BANE NOR UN CONTRAT PUBLICITAIRE MAJEUR POUR LA COMMUNICATION EXTÉRIEURE OOH ET DOOH, EN NORVÈGE
* UN CONTRAT EXCLUSIF DE 4+2+2 ANS, PORTANT SUR L'EXPLOITATION DE L'ENSEMBLE DES ACTIFS PUBLICITAIRES DES GARES DE NORVÈGE, NOTAMMENT LA GARE CENTRALE D'OSLO
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur JCDX.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer