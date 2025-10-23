 Aller au contenu principal
NOV 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 260,50
+0,43%
JCDecaux signe avec Bane NOR un contrat publicitaire en Norvège
23/10/2025

JCDecaux SE JCDX.PA :

* JCDECAUX SIGNE AVEC BANE NOR UN CONTRAT PUBLICITAIRE MAJEUR POUR LA COMMUNICATION EXTÉRIEURE OOH ET DOOH, EN NORVÈGE

* UN CONTRAT EXCLUSIF DE 4+2+2 ANS, PORTANT SUR L'EXPLOITATION DE L'ENSEMBLE DES ACTIFS PUBLICITAIRES DES GARES DE NORVÈGE, NOTAMMENT LA GARE CENTRALE D'OSLO

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Résultats d'entreprise

Valeurs associées

JCDECAUX
15,7000 EUR Euronext Paris +0,77%
