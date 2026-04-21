Jacquet Metals annonce 21 531 967 actions au 31 mars 2026

* Jacquet Metals a communiqué au 31 mars 2026 un total de 21 531 967 actions. * Nombre total de droits de vote théoriques : 31 274 910. * Droits de vote exerçables : 30 038 158, après neutralisation de 1 236 752 actions autodétenues privées de droits de vote. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Jacquet Metal SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via Business Wire (Ref. ID: 20260421113554) on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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