Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
CAC 40
7 383.77
+0.51%
Interbank market dealers' association conducts investigation on Chinese lender ICBC
information fournie par Reuters04/04/2023 à 11:12

4 avril (Reuters) - China's interbank market dealers' association will conduct a self-regulatory investigation on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

1398.HK 601398.SS , it said on Tuesday.

The pricing of several issues of debt financing instruments underwritten by ICBC seriously deviated from the reasonable market level and disrupted the market order, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said in a statement.

ICBC is the world's largest listed lender by assets.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

