HSBC réduit positions en equity swaps sur Fnac Darty après vente de 998 actions

* HSBC a ajusté 2 positions en equity swaps sur Fnac Darty le 17/04/2026 à 35,3 €. * Réduction position longue de 141 equity swaps, portant le total à 6 358 equity swaps. * Diminution position courte de 998 equity swaps, portant le total à -407 215 equity swaps. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Fnac Darty SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 21, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/11063C20DF98FB0CCB0775974997302DA1A3D8A9
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