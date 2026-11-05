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First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Transgene’s and BioInvent's BT-001 in Patients with Rectal Cancer
information fournie par Boursorama CP 05/11/2026 à 08:00

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Transgene and University of Copenhagen are collaborating on the investigator-sponsored OV-PRIME-R trial evaluating armed oncolytic virus BT-001 combined with an anti-PD1 in patients with localized rectal cancer with proficient mismatch repair status



Strasbourg, France, November 5, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, today announce that the first patient with proficient mismatch repair (pMMR) rectal cancer has successfully been dosed in the Phase 1 OV-PRIME-R trial. The investigator-sponsored trial is evaluating BT-001, an armed oncolytic virus administered via intratumoral injection which will be followed by intravenous pembrolizumab . This population, which represents approximately 95% of rectal cancer cases, has to date shown poor response to immunotherapy alone.



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