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EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE) : Information on negotiations between Exail Technologies and Safran
information fournie par Actusnews 26/06/2026 à 14:35

Press release

Paris, 26 June 2026 at 14h30

Following the publication of an article, Exail Technologies confirms that it has entered into negotiations regarding a possible acquisition of Exail Technologies by Safran, at a price of €128.5 per share, which would take the form of a purchase of the controlling block of the Gorgé family, followed by a mandatory public offer.

There can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or the completion of the proposed transaction.


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