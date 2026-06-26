EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE) : Information on negotiations between Exail Technologies and Safran

Press release
Paris, 26 June 2026 at 14h30
Following the publication of an article, Exail Technologies confirms that it has entered into negotiations regarding a possible acquisition of Exail Technologies by Safran, at a price of €128.5 per share, which would take the form of a purchase of the controlling block of the Gorgé family, followed by a mandatory public offer.
There can be no certainty that these discussions will lead to an agreement or the completion of the proposed transaction.
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