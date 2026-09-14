EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP : DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT AUGUST 31, 2026

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|175 873 471
|Number of real voting rights
|168 799 195
|
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|180 928 584
For more information:
|
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
|
Euronext Paris - Segment B
Indices : CAC All-Share – CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code : FR0010428771
Reuters : EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg : EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB : 40501030 Recreational services
- SECURITY MASTER Key : xm6bZ8puYWiax51ul8llmGeZb5lqmZPHbWGZl2ObasvGmp6VmZiWaMmSamlhl2hr
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .
Information réglementée :
Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital :
- Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions composant le capital
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/100235-efg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-310826-en.pdf
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