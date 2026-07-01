DRONE VOLT : DRONE VOLT: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 30, 2026

Villepinte, July 1 , 2026

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, convened its shareholders for an Extraordinary General Meeting, which was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, upon second call, at the Company's headquarters located at 14, rue de la Perdrix – 93420 Villepinte.

The shareholders of Drone Volt (the “Company”) approved all resolutions.

The voting results for each resolution are available in the appendix to this press release and on the Company's website ( www.dronevolt.com ), under the “Investors” tab, in the “General Meetings” section.

In accordance with the law, all documents provided for this Extraordinary General Meeting were made available to shareholders, within the statutory time limits, at the Company's registered office (14, rue de la Perdrix – 93420 Villepinte) and on its website ( www.dronevolt.com ), under the “Investors” section, “General Meetings” subsection.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

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About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers “turnkey” business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…

DRONE VOLT has been designated an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME

Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

DRONE VOLT Investor Relations

Sylvain Navarro – Tel.: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet – Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations – CONSUMER AND BUSINESS MARKETS AYA communication

Antonin Violette – Tel: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr

Appendix - Detailed Results Tables

Resolution Votes cast Votes not cast Present & Represented % of Capital

Votes cast Excluded Status

Adoption For % Against % Abstentions Invalid Blank Titles Votes Titles Vocal % Tracks 8 14,969,733 96. 55% 535,262 3. 45% 307,031 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 19.93% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 10 14,390,774 92. 04% 1,245,222 7. 96% 176,030 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.10% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 11 14,089,518 90. 15% 1,538,616 9. 85% 183,892 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.09% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 12 14,375,768 92. 30% 1,199,685 7. 70% 236,573 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.02% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 13 13,681,404 87. 74% 1,911,114 12. 26% 219,508 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.04% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 14 13,678,288 87. 71% 1,915,920 12. 29% 217,818 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.04% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 15 13,672,025 87. 73% 1,912,530 12. 27% 227,471 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.03% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 16 13,661,461 87. 86% 1,887,256 12. 14% 263,309 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 19.99% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 17 13,662,639 87. 60% 1,934,308 12. 40% 215,079 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.05% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 18 13,727,872 88. 05% 1,862,414 11. 95% 221,740 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.04% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 19 13,937,902 89. 45% 1,643,897 10. 55% 230,227 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.03% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 20 14,393,049 92. 32% 1,197,206 7. 68% 221,771 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.04% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 21 14,455,154 92. 83% 1,116,469 7. 17% 240,403 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.02% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 22 14,096,673 90. 54% 1,473,274 9. 46% 242,079 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 20.01% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted 23 14,057,494 90. 40% 1,492,129 9. 60% 262,403 0 0 15,760,370 15,812,026 19.99% 0 0 0% Resolution Adopted