DRONE VOLT : DRONE VOLT: Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 30, 2026

Villepinte, July 1 , 2026
DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, convened its shareholders for an Extraordinary General Meeting, which was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, upon second call, at the Company's headquarters located at 14, rue de la Perdrix – 93420 Villepinte.
The shareholders of Drone Volt (the “Company”) approved all resolutions.
The voting results for each resolution are available in the appendix to this press release and on the Company's website ( www.dronevolt.com ), under the “Investors” tab, in the “General Meetings” section.
In accordance with the law, all documents provided for this Extraordinary General Meeting were made available to shareholders, within the statutory time limits, at the Company's registered office (14, rue de la Perdrix – 93420 Villepinte) and on its website ( www.dronevolt.com ), under the “Investors” section, “General Meetings” subsection.
All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors
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To receive the company's newsletter, please email: finance@dronevolt.com
About DRONE VOLT
Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aerospace manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, the Benelux countries, Canada, Denmark, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers “turnkey” business solutions that include various services and drone pilot training.
DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), and international government agencies…
DRONE VOLT has been designated an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.
DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:
Stock: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN Code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible for: PEA, PEA-PME
Warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN Code: FR0014007951
For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com
Contacts:
|
DRONE VOLT Investor Relations
Sylvain Navarro – Tel.: +33 7 88 87 50 88 finance@dronevolt.com
|
Media Relations FINANCE ACTUS finance & communication
Manon Clairet – Tel: +33 1 53 67 36 73 dronevolt@actus.fr
|
Media Relations – CONSUMER AND BUSINESS MARKETS AYA communication
Antonin Violette – Tel: +33 6 47 48 63 25 aviolette@aya-communication.fr
Appendix - Detailed Results Tables
|Resolution
|Votes cast
|Votes not cast
|Present & Represented
|
% of Capital
Votes cast
|Excluded
|
Status
Adoption
|For
|%
|Against
|%
|Abstentions
|Invalid
|Blank
|Titles
|Votes
|Titles
|Vocal
|% Tracks
|8
|14,969,733
|96. 55%
|535,262
|3. 45%
|307,031
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|19.93%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|10
|14,390,774
|92. 04%
|1,245,222
|7. 96%
|176,030
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.10%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|11
|14,089,518
|90. 15%
|1,538,616
|9. 85%
|183,892
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.09%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|12
|14,375,768
|92. 30%
|1,199,685
|7. 70%
|236,573
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.02%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|13
|13,681,404
|87. 74%
|1,911,114
|12. 26%
|219,508
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.04%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|14
|13,678,288
|87. 71%
|1,915,920
|12. 29%
|217,818
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.04%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|15
|13,672,025
|87. 73%
|1,912,530
|12. 27%
|227,471
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.03%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|16
|13,661,461
|87. 86%
|1,887,256
|12. 14%
|263,309
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|19.99%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|17
|13,662,639
|87. 60%
|1,934,308
|12. 40%
|215,079
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.05%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|18
|13,727,872
|88. 05%
|1,862,414
|11. 95%
|221,740
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.04%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|19
|13,937,902
|89. 45%
|1,643,897
|10. 55%
|230,227
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.03%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|20
|14,393,049
|92. 32%
|1,197,206
|7. 68%
|221,771
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.04%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|21
|14,455,154
|92. 83%
|1,116,469
|7. 17%
|240,403
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.02%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|22
|14,096,673
|90. 54%
|1,473,274
|9. 46%
|242,079
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|20.01%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
|23
|14,057,494
|90. 40%
|1,492,129
|9. 60%
|262,403
|0
|0
|15,760,370
|15,812,026
|19.99%
|0
|0
|0%
|Resolution Adopted
- SECURITY MASTER Key : yWedaZqaaG7Fxp5tkspsamZsZ5tnyGXGZWObmmlvaZ+cap1plJlom5icZnJqlWdu
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .
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