Citadel Advisors déclare une position courte nette sur Ubisoft Entertainment

* Citadel Advisors détient position courte nette de 3,52% sur Ubisoft Entertainment. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Ubisoft Entertainment SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/C4B6C16F529038F81E7CD36A7E36095F2BD9B3C1/37161
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