Chargeur-CA 2019 en croissance de + 9,2 % à 626,2 millions d'euros

30 janvier (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA CRIP.PA : * CA 2019 EN CROISSANCE DE 9,2 % À 626,2 MILLIONS D'EUROS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CRIP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées CHARGEURS Euronext Paris -1.82%