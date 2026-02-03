Catella Property Appoints Antonio Di Scipio as Head of Logistics France

Catella Property has appointed Antonio Di Scipio as Head of Logistics France. Based in Paris, he will oversee the development and management of Catella Property’s logistics strategy across France, focusing on investment opportunities and project support. Antonio Di Scipio brings over 15 years of experience in logistics real estate from roles at Chancerygate, Trammell Crow Company, P3 Logistic Parks, Savills, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Catella AB published the original content used to generate this news brief on February 03, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://www.publicnow.com/view/A4E7B61F725332998B77410D861E8635117F0AB4/37161