Biophytis to evaluate BIO101’s potential to limit weight regain in its OBA clinical study in obesity

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), September 9, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneering company in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announces that it has submitted to the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) an amendment to the protocol of the phase 2 OBA clinical study in obesity.

This protocol amendment includes the evaluation of BIO101's potential to limit weight regain, or "rebound effect," observed after discontinuation of treatment with semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist. Submission of the same amendment to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected in the coming days.

This new evaluation complements the initial objective of the OBA study, which is to measure the effect of BIO101 on muscle function and mobility in obese or overweight patients treated with a GLP-1 agonist. In particular, the study aims to determine whether BIO101 can preserve lower-limb muscle strength during semaglutide-induced weight loss.