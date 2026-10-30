BIOPHYTIS REPORTS FIRST- HALF 2026 RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS STRATEGY

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), October 30, 2026 - 11.00 PM (CET) – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris : ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, reports its half-year financial results and provides an update on its strategic outlook.



Stanislas Veillet, Chairman and CEO of Biophytis, stated: “The first half of 2026 saw significant progress in the development of BIO101, with the establishment of our joint venture in Hong Kong and continued preparations for our clinical programs in sarcopenia and obesity. Since the end of the first half, the OBA study has received authorization in Brazil, following authorizations in Europe and the United States. We have also strengthened our financial resources, extending our expected cash runway through the first quarter of 2028. These milestones reinforce our strategy, which combines two complementary indications, strong regional partnerships and clearly defined clinical milestones.”