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BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES THE AUDITING OF ITS 2025 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN ITS STOCK
information fournie par Boursorama CP 29/07/2026 à 23:00
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Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), July 29th, 2026, at 23:00 CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of treatments for age-related diseases, announces the publication of its parent company financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with French accounting rules and principles and approved by the Board of Directors on July 24, 2026, as well as the resumption of trading of its shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

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