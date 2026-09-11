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BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF €5.3 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE TO FUND ITS PHASE 2 TRIAL IN OBESITY
information fournie par Boursorama CP 11/09/2026 à 07:00
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• Capital increase of €5.3 million in gross proceeds (€4.75 million cash and €0.55 million Hexagon debt roll) through the issuance of 101,923,092 new shares and warrants giving right to 127,403,865 new shares
• Obesity trial, through a combination of proceeds from the offering & existing credit lines, now fully funded to topline readout in half-year 2028
• Placement balanced between US & European institutional investors (62% & 38% respectively)
• Use of proceeds: prosecution of obesity trial in US, EU and Brazil & extension of the company’s cash runway until at least the first quarter of 2028
• All warrants from the March 2026 capital increase exercised for total proceeds of €2.8 million
• Hexagon credit line outstanding balance reduced from €1.2 million to €0.65 million through rollover into the capital increase
• 350,132,497 shares outstanding post offering and a cash /cash equivalent position of €8,9 million

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