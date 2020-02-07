Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client AXA vend sa filiale en Europe centrale pour €1 MD Reuters • 07/02/2020 à 21:08









7 février (Reuters) - AXA SA AXAF.PA : * AXA ANNONCE LA CESSION DE SES ACTIVITÉS EN EUROPE CENTRALE ET ORIENTALE POUR €1,0 MD Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AXAF.PA

Valeurs associées AXA Euronext Paris +0.26%