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Airbus remporte le contrat PARACOM de 25 ans auprès de la DGA
information fournie par Reuters 23/09/2026 à 09:34
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Airbus SE AIR.PA :

* REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE CYBERSÉCURITÉ DE 25 ANS AUPRÈS DU MINISTÈRE FRANÇAIS DES ARMÉES

* CONTRAT POUR LA FOURNITURE DE PASSERELLES DE CYBERSÉCURITÉ AVANCÉES DESTINÉES AUX RÉSEAUX DU MINISTÈRE DES ARMÉES ET DES ANCIENS COMBATTANTS

Texte original [https://tinyurl.com/nhb7cs9a]

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIR.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

AIRBUS
195,0200 EUR Euronext Paris +0,22%
AIRBUS
195,080 EUR XETRA +0,20%
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