Airbus remporte le contrat PARACOM de 25 ans auprès de la DGA

Airbus SE AIR.PA :
* REMPORTE UN CONTRAT DE CYBERSÉCURITÉ DE 25 ANS AUPRÈS DU MINISTÈRE FRANÇAIS DES ARMÉES
* CONTRAT POUR LA FOURNITURE DE PASSERELLES DE CYBERSÉCURITÉ AVANCÉES DESTINÉES AUX RÉSEAUX DU MINISTÈRE DES ARMÉES ET DES ANCIENS COMBATTANTS
Texte original [https://tinyurl.com/nhb7cs9a]
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIR.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
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