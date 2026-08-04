 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide

Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : le 5 août 2026
information fournie par AOF 04/08/2026 à 18:19
Ajoutez Boursorama à vos sources préférées

(Zonebourse.com) - France

Criteo S.A.

NEURONES

ACTIA Group

Europe

Novo Nordisk A/S

Siemens Energy AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Glencore plc

DHL Group

Heineken N.V.

Ahold Delhaize N.V.

BeOne Medicines AG

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Sandoz Group AG

US

Eli Lilly and Company

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Sandisk Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Walt Disney Company (The)

Shopify Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

AppLovin Corporation

CVS Health Corporation

Copyright (c) 2026 Zonebourse.com - All rights reserved.

Copyright 2026 Agence Option Finance (AOF) - Tous droits de reproduction réservés par AOF. AOF collecte ses données auprès des sources qu'elle considère les plus sûres. Toutefois, le lecteur reste seul responsable de leur interprétation et de l'utilisation des informations mises à sa disposition. Ainsi le lecteur devra tenir AOF et ses contributeurs indemnes de toute réclamation résultant de cette utilisation. Agence Option Finance (AOF) est une marque du groupe Option Finance.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

Mes listes

valeur

dernier

var.
CAC 40
8 666,63 +0,61%
Pétrole Brent
79,19 -5,39%
HAFFNER ENERGY
0,443 +0,45%
BIOPHYTIS
0,0408 +2,00%
SOITEC
120,1 +9,88%
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank