Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : le 5 août 2026

information fournie par Boursorama avec Media Services • 04.08.2026 • 19:02 •

Mis en service en 1952, ce pipeline stratégique connectant les champs pétrolifères de l'est irakien à la Méditerranée via la Syrie a connu une histoire mouvementée, entre conflits et désaccords entre régimes. Bombardé et à l'arrêt depuis la dernière guerre d'Irak, ... Lire la suite