Agenda Macro Zonebourse : le 6 octobre 2026

(Zonebourse.com) - 08h00 : Commandes à l'industrie (mensuel) (Allemagne)
08h45 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (France)
11h00 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (Zone Euro)
14h30 : Importations (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Exportations (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Balance commerciale (Etats-Unis)
00h00 : Indice de l'industrie du Ai Group (Australie)
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