ZCCM : ZCCM-IH- Trading Statement-SENS-02.09.2025-
information fournie par Actusnews 03/09/2025 à 08:30

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) hereby advises shareholders that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the half-year ended 30 June 2025 is expected to be approximately 102% lower than that reported for the corresponding period ended 30 June 2024.

The decline in earnings is primarily attributed to the absence of the one-off investment gain recognised in 2024, as well as the underperformance of Mopani Copper Mines Plc and Konkola Copper Mines Plc, both of which are currently undergoing strategic operational reforms.

As a result, the Group recorded a net loss of ZMW 852.86 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, compared to a net profit of ZMW 55.32 billion for the same period in 2024.

Shareholders are advised that the financial information in this trading statement has not been reviewed or audited by the external auditors of the Company.

The unaudited abridged financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 are expected to be published on the Securities Exchange News Service (“SENS”) and in the local press on or about 03 September 2025.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until the financial results are published.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 0 2 September 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
FIRST ISSUED: 02 September 2025

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5lvYpaXlpianGlpYpWZl2Jpb5djmWaZbpTLl5RtlMvInZtlyppjmprHZnJknG5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/93799-zccm-ih-trading-statement-sens-02.09.2025.pdf

Valeurs associées

ZAMBIA CONS.CAT.B
2,6000 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
© Actusnews.

